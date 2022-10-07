'Very disappointing': Auckland voters turned away after papers run out

The voting station was set up by Auckland Council and the Electoral Commission at the request of community leaders.

Voters at a community ballot station in Auckland’s Mt Roskill were turned away on Friday evening after it ran out of voting papers.

With just one day left to go, volunteer Marlon Drake said it was “very disappointing” that people might not get to exercise their civic right to vote.

He said the voting station was set up at the request of community leaders with assistance from the Whanau Community Centre. Volunteers were dropping off people in their cars.

“The community here has a lot of migrants and refugees. Some have lived here 20 years and have never felt they had the opportunity to vote.”

At one point there was a 20-minute wait with long queues of people waiting to cast their vote. Most were casting special votes because they had not received their papers in the mail, Drake said.

“Its crazy they can run an election without enough voting papers. And, that some people didn’t receive them.”

He said there was concern within in the community that not everyone had had the same opportunity to vote, especially due to language barriers.

Others had been unable to cast special votes because ballot stations had only been set up during work hours.

“Voting is an awesome amazing thing. Especially for new Kiwis it’s empowering.”

A spokesperson for Auckland Council said the station at the Whanau Hub on Stoddard Road in Mt Roskill was a partnership between the Electoral Commission and Auckland Council.

They were unaware that anyone had been turned away.

Drake said he was hoping that 200 people would get to vote there on Friday evening, but only 100 people were able to take part.

Some were turned away half an hour before the station was closed when papers ran out.