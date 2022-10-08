Brown mayoralty claims first scalp as Auckland Transport's chair resigns

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new Mayor of Auckland.

The chair of Auckland Transport has suddenly announced her resignation following news that Wayne Brown had won the Auckland mayoralty.

Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper said she could see the writing was on the wall.

“It is clear that the mayor designate wants a clear runway.”

During his campaign Brown vowed to replace all directors of the major council agencies, particularly Auckland Transport.

Young-Cooper said she was willingly exiting the role.

“There are many talented and dedicated people serving the people of Auckland at AT. They deserve respect. I wish the new council and Auckland Transport all the best.”

In a letter to the Herald on Sunday, Brown did not hold back in his criticism of Auckland Transport.

"I think the board of directors should heed the message from the election and offer to resign."

Wayne Brown’s campaign for the Auckland mayoralty was built on the premise that the council and its agencies were badly broken, and that he was “The Fixer”.

He has made much of the fact that the cost and completion update of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link remain undisclosed.

A review of the project has been scheduled to be made public at the end of 2022 – and is still expected to meet that deadline.

Brown has also raised questions about cost over-runs and possible delays to the $1.2 billion Central Interceptor storm water tunnel.

“Unfinished over-budget infrastructure” is a key Brown criticism, but the Central Interceptor remains on-budget, according to Watercare, with no call for extra funding in sight.

Brown and runner-up candidate Efeso Collins were also at loggerheads during the campaign over whether Auckland Transport should offer fare-free public transport.