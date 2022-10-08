Penis-spraying candidate takes out local board contest

North Auckland’s infamous penis Picasso has won his contest to be a member of the Rodney Local Board.

Geoff Upson made headlines for spray-painting phalluses onto road potholes in an effort to coax Auckland Transport into having them repaired.

Upson said he was surprised on Friday afternoon when he checked the preliminary results and found his support had swollen to an 863-vote majority in the rural ward.

“I honestly didn’t think the campaign was going that well. I only spent $4000, and I’ve mainly been putting rubber ducks into potholes.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF "A lot of us already find 100kph slow": Geoff Upson and his dog George are the faces of an informal campaign to prevent speed limit drops.

However, Upson hung up his spray can after being warned by police that he would be charged if he continued defacing the road. He was told he would have to pay $3500 per painting.

He said he would now be turning his attention to getting rid of Auckland’s speed bumps.

“We have enough speed bumps on the road as it is and now there are three proposed for State Highway 16 between Brigham Creek and Taupaki Road.”

Troublemaker trio set to return as North Auckland councillors

North Auckland’s three contrarian councillors look set to return for another term in local government comfortably winning their seats in the preliminary results.

Rodney’s Greg Sayers, and Albany’s John Watson and Wayne Walker, each have sizeable majorities in their respective races. The trio have tended to vote together in opposition to the majority of other councillors on issues such as rates and intensification.

Sayers said he was feeling hopeful about the term ahead as a right-leaning majority appeared to have formed across Auckland’s newly-elected council.

He said he had received a phone call from Wayne Brown on Saturday – the first councillor to be contacted by the new mayor – and they would be meeting next week.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Greg Sayers is set to return to Auckland Council as the councillor for Rodney.

However, at home in Rodney, Sayers is watching closely to see who will be voted as the Rodney local board chair.

During the campaign, his opponent Beth Houlbrooke and her Rodney First running mates took shots at Sayers for voting against council budgets instead of using his vote to barter for a slim share of spending on road repair.

Sayers successfully fended off Houlbrooke’s challenge for his role as councillor. Houlbrooke was a local board member for three terms in Warkworth and is also a former ACT party deputy leader.

Houlbrooke told Stuff she was exiting politics following the loss and had applied for a job in the kitchen at the Kawau Island Boating Club.

“I’m fish and chip paper now. I don’t have to answer any more questions. I’m just going to focus on getting my life back,” she said.

Houlbrooke said she expected either Kumeu member Brent Bailey or Dairy Flat member Louise Johnston would be voted board chair by Rodney First.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Rodney ward councillor candidate Beth Houlbrooke and her campaign manager Phelan Pirrie. (File photo)

Rodney First ticket holds onto local board majority

A longstanding rivalry between independent candidates and the Rodney First ticket looks set to intensify, with the ticket holding a majority of four to five local board spots.

In addition to Johnson and Bailey, Rodney First’s Guy Wishart, Mark Dennis and Ivan Wagstaff have made it onto the board. The independents include Upson, Wellsford incumbent Colin Smith, Warkworth incumbent Tim Holdgate and newcomer Michelle Carmichael.

Carmichael is the driving force behind the Fight the Tip campaign to stop a regional landfill being built in the Dome Valley, north of Warkworth, having taken it all the way to the Environment Court.

She will be reducing her role as school teacher at Tapora School to two days a week to manage the new work load.

MÄORI TV The Dome Valley dump decision has been the focus of repeated protests.

She said her priority was to open up to the public the so-called workshop meetings local board members have behind close doors.

“It’s public money being spent, and those discussions should be open,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rodney First’s Louise Johnston put the ticket’s success down to brand recognition. She said often voters didn’t know who their local government candidates were, but they recognised the RF name.

Her priority this term will be to see a park on Green Road in Dairy Flat, which was purchased by the old Rodney District Council, be developed into the “Cornwall Park of the North”.