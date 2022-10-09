One in custody after armed police surround Whanganui house

One person is in custody and another has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after armed police swarmed on a home in Whanganui.

The arrest came after a resident heard shouting and bangs before police surrounded a neighbouring house on Somme Pde just after 1pm on Sunday.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area as they attended the scene and cordons remained in place while they continued making inquiries.

A spokesperson said the incident was family-harm related and one person was in custody, but another person with moderate injuries had been transported to Whanganui Hospital.

A resident living on the road, who Stuff agreed not to name to protect her identity, said she didn't know what was happening, but armed police had surrounded a neighbouring house.

"I am just sitting on the stairs. There is a lot of glass windows ... I am worried about if there is a shooting. I think I would be safe here."

Police were dressed in black, with helmets and rifles or long black guns, she said.

Google Police surrounded a house on Somme Parade, Whanganui on Sunday afternoon (File photo).

Earlier she had heard shouting and bangs but did not think anything of it because the neighbours had drums, the woman said.

After that things went quiet before she saw a police officer peering over her fence.

“They have closed the street with two cars, one at each end. No cars are coming or going.”

She could see at least three patrol cars and seven officers.

Adele Fawcett/Supplied Cordons were in place as armed police worked to resolve the incident.

“Two were pointing their guns at the house as if they were expecting something,” she said. "But then they went back to their car.”

There was no ambulance at the scene, and it seemed like it was "a waiting game".

The local resident said she did not know the residents of the property involved as she was new to the area.

Police said charges were being considered.