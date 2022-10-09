Word on the street: 'Never heard of him' - Aucklanders react to Brown mayoral win
Aucklanders were as glib and apathetic as their 30% voter turnout in reacting to Wayne Brown’s mayoral win on Sunday morning.
Brown won Auckland’s mayoralty with 144,000 votes in the preliminary count, 55,000 ahead of main rival Efeso Collins. As of 3pm on Saturday, 355,000 votes were cast in a city of 1.1m eligible voters.
Auckland Transport’s (AT) chair has already resigned following Brown’s win, and the city’s new boss wants to see more heads roll after calling for the entire AT board to go.
Brown’s strategy to victory was focusing on turning out the older than 50 homeowners with a simple message about fixing Auckland.
So, Stuff hit the streets of central Auckland’s Karangahape Road, a Sunday market in the North Shore’s Takapuna, and high street in Onehunga to ask:
What do you think of Wayne Brown’s win?
Zena Finlayson, Karangahape Road
“I don’t know, I haven’t heard anything, I’m not sure. I’m not sure who that is.”
Amo Aritako, Onehunga
“He’s a good man. That’s why I voted for him. He does well with the people.”
Gregory, Takapuna
“What party does he represent?”
Jude Burrows, Onehunga
“Someone’s got to win. Nothing I can do about it.”
Fran, Takapuna
“I was disappointed. I don’t think we need old men. We’ve got enough old men.”
Bailey, Karangahape Road
“I don’t know. [Efeso Collins] was the only one I knew anything about.”
Rusha, Karangahape Road
“I would like to see public transport being looked at. I like the half prices for public transport at the moment they’re really, really good.”
Rachel, Karangahape Road
“Never heard of him... He doesn’t represent me. I’m a 40-year-old Māori woman. I don’t think he represents me.”
Steve McCartney, Takapuna
“It’s probably a politically incorrect thing to say, but the right person won.”
Roimata, Onehunga
“I’m not too sure. I heard that he was also the mayor for the Far North.”