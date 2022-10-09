National Party leader Christopher Luxon adds to calls for a review of local government voting process

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has added to growing calls for a review of the local government voting process after a “disappointing” voter turnout across the country.

Speaking in East Tāmaki, Auckland on Sunday afternoon, Luxon called the low voter turnout seen in this year’s local election “a real concern”.

Just 36% of eligible New Zealanders voted in this year’s election, with the possibility of special votes only lifting the voter turnout to 39%, according to figures released by Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Saturday morning.

Luxon has echoed calls from LGNZ about the need for an independent review of local government elections.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, LGNZ president Stuart Crosby said voters needed to feel more connected to local government, and that the processes for voting needed to be made easier.

“LGNZ wants to work with central government to review how elections can be delivered more consistently and impactfully, including communication, engagement, the practicality of postal voting, and things like access to ballot boxes in more remote parts of the country,” he said.

Crosby added that he was “worried” about how many votes would be received after the closing date, due to problems with the postal system.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said the review could be set up quickly, and report back soon about how to improve community engagement and the law about local government elections.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Around the country people voted in the 2022 local election, with voting closing at 12 noon on October 8.

Luxon said that in the coming weeks it would be important to “come together to digest the low voter turnout” and discuss what can be done to improve turnout for the next local government election in three years' time.

“It’s really disappointing to see such a low voter turnout around the country, so I think it’s time we go back and ask some questions about what we can do to improve voter engagement.

“I think postal votes, for example, are something we need to ask some serious questions about,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon has echoed call from Local Government New Zealand to conduct an independent review of local government elections.

While rural areas had the highest turnout of 45%, it was still down 7.5% from the last election in 2019, LGNZ’s figures show.

In provincial areas, the turnout was down 6.5% to 40%. And in metro areas, LGNZ reported a turnout of 36.4% - a decrease of 1.4% from 2019.

Auckland Council reported that voter turnout was far below the national average, down to 31.1% on Saturday night.

Rodney, Waiheke Island, Wairoa, Ōrākei, and Aotea Great Barrier had the greatest say - with turnout above 40% in these areas.

In Ōtara, however, the turnout was just 19.6%. And in nearby Papatoetoe, it was just 21.4%. For other South Auckland suburbs, turnout was also very low.

In Māngere, Ōtāhuhu, Manurewa and Papakura fewer than one in four people voted.