One dead after single-vehicle crash in Nukuhou, Bay of Plenty

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty on Sunday afternoon.

St John Ambulance was called to the Mottram Road in Nukuhou at about 2.30pm, and sent two ambulances and a rescue helicopter.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, police said.

A person in a serious condition was flown to Tauranga Hospital, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area if possible.