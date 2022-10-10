Friend of conservationist who died cycling length of NZ finishes ride in his honour

Robert Chandler with Russell Cullen’s kārearea plushie in Bluff, having completed the Tour Aotearoa.

A friend of conservationist Russell Cullen, who died while biking the length of New Zealand, cycled more than 2000km to finish the ride in his honour.

Cullen, a Warkworth local, died aged 70 while completing Tour Aotearoa – a bike ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff – to raise funds for a bird charity.

On his journey he carried a kārearea soft toy, a gift from his wife, as a reminder of the charity.

He was more than 1000km into the tour when he suffered a heart attack, dying a couple of days later in Whanganui Hospital.

Cullen’s friend Robert Chandler was a few days behind Cullen on the tour.

ROSEMARY CULLEN/Supplied Russell Cullen died after suffering a heart attack while biking the Tour Aotearoa.

On morning of Cullen’s death, the two had exchanged text messages, where Chandler praised his friend for hitting the first 1000km.

Later that day, Chandler received a group message from Cullen’s wife, Rosemary, to say Cullen wasn’t in a good way.

At the top of a big climb, a few days later, Chandler got cell service and heard that Cullen had died early that morning.

“I took my time, had a little bit of a cry, gathered myself and then contacted Rose to ask if I can pick up the kārearea and finish the journey with it.”

ROBERT CHANDLER/Supplied Robert Chandler took a kārearea plushie from Whanganui to Bluff after his friend Russell Cullen died.

The hardest part of the journey came after picking up the plushie, when Chandler had to cycle the hill where Cullen had a heart attack just days earlier.

The support for the rest of the journey was immense, he said, with locals and fellow tour members speaking fondly of Cullen at every opportunity.

“I used to talk to [the kārearea] as if it was Russell.”

Chandler said the plushie helped him through some tough days, when he would wake up and not know why he was hopping back in the saddle.

“I’m just happy I got the kārearea to Bluff.”

The plushie has since been taken back north and given to Rosemary Cullen to keep.

Another of Cullen’s friends, Syd King, is now heading to Whanganui to finish the bike ride in his name.

King met Cullen at university 50 years ago and said he immediately knew Cullen had the characteristics of a longtime friend.

ROBERT CHANDLER/Supplied The kārearea plushie at Bluff, having made the journey from Cape Reinga.

King’s reasoning for taking up the mantle was simple – because of the kind of friend Cullen was, he said.

“Older men tend to have a smaller number, but hopefully high quality, of friends – ones that you can really rely on.”

Russell was that friend, he said.

While his death was incredibly sad, he had lived an extra 32 years longer than once thought, King said – having miraculously survived a lightning strike in 1990.

SYD KING/Supplied Russell Cullen, left, with Syd King, right. King will this month start a bike ride from Whanganui to Bluff in memory of his friend.

Cullen was fishing with a friend in a small boat when he was struck by lightning and thrown overboard. He was sinking when his friend was able to get close to him and pull him back onto the boat.

Once back on shore, a local firefighter performed CPR for 20 minutes and, just as they were about to give up, restarted Cullen’s heart.

King will continue the ride to the bottom of the country on October 17, raising money for Cullen’s chosen charity, Wingspan.

A Givealittle page for Wingspan, set up in Cullen’s memory, can be found here.