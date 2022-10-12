Could you answer last year's NCEA exam questions?

A new mandatory NCEA literacy and numeracy test could be too tough for some pupils. Secondary school students will have to pass the new requirement to get any level of NCEA from 2023. (Video first published in December 2020)

NCEA examinations are just weeks away, with thousands of secondary school students expected to sit the tests when they kick off on November 7.

Recent changes to our national qualification framework have sparked controversy. New literacy and numeracy standards set to be introduced in 2024 have been criticised for being too difficult, and moves to digitise exams and assessments have received mixed reviews from students and educators.

Mathematics exams have proven particularly curly in the past – tricky questions have been the subject of a string of complaints since 2017.

Would you be able to ace last year’s exams? Test your knowledge on these 2021 NCEA exam questions.

Level 1 Mathematics and Statistics – Apply algebraic procedures in solving problems

Ben has been painting some straight lines on the field for his rugby team to do some training exercises.

The total length of all the painted lines shown in the diagram below is 20 metres.

If the shaded area is 14m², find the possible values of x.

Level 1 Physics – Demonstrate understanding of aspects of wave behaviour

Water is poured into a cup, and a coin appears, as shown below.

Explain why you cannot see the coin in the cup with no water, but when water is poured into the cup, the coin suddenly appears.

Use a ray diagram to help explain your answer.

Level 2 Biology – Demonstrate understanding of life processes at the cellular level

A) Photosynthesis occurs in the leaves of plants. Describe the process of photosynthesis.

B) Water is an important requirement for the process of photosynthesis. Explain how water enters a plant AND how it is used in the light-dependent reaction.

Level 2 Economics – Analyse inflation using economic concepts and models

In 2020, New Zealand’s inflation rate was 1.4%. Despite this relatively low inflation rate, the price of some goods and services increased significantly. For example, the overall price of fresh fruit and vegetables increased by 8.9%.

A) Explain why not all households will be equally affected by an 8.9% increase in the overall price of fresh fruit and vegetables.

B) Explain one reason why the 2020 inflation rate of 1.4% was less than the 8.9% increase in the overall price of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Level 3 Chemistry – Demonstrate understanding of thermochemical principles and the properties of particles and substances

Explain the difference in the atomic radii of calcium and selenium.

Level 3 Calculus – Apply integration methods in solving problems

A water tank developed a leak.

6 hours after the tank started to leak, the volume of water in the tank was 400 litres.

10 hours after the tank started to leak, the volume of water in the tank was 256 litres.

The rate at which the water leaks out of the tank at any instant is proportional to the square root of the volume of the water in the tank at that instant.

How much water was in the tank at the instant it started to leak?

You must use calculus and show the results of any integration needed to solve the problem.