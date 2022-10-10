The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 10

Around 17,000 polar bears live in the Arctic regions of Canada, making up around 60% of the global population.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Polar bears spotted frolicking in Canadian fields

Polar bears have been spotted relaxing in fireweed fields in Churchill, a small town just south of the Arctic circle in Canada.

Known as the ‘polar bear capital of the world’, Churchill has become a popular tourist spot with thousands of visitors descending on the area during the bear season.

According to The Telegraph, around 17,000 polar bears live in the Arctic regions of Canada, making up around 60% of the global population.

Although the mammals rely heavily on sea ice for hunting and mating, they can sometimes be seen walking through towns when the ice melts between October and November.

VW Pics/Getty Images Known as the ‘polar bear capital of the world’, Churchill has become a popular tourist spot with thousands of visitors descending on the area during the bear season.

Tom Cruise to shoot his next film in space

Actor Tom Cruise is heading into space for his next film.

Known for his iconic action films, including Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible, rumours of Cruise’s space ambitions were first published by Deadline in 2020.

Cruise’s long-time collaborator, Edge of Tomorrow and American Made director Doug Liman, is said to be writing the script for this project.

In an interview with BBC, Universal Pictures boss Donna Langley confirmed it was all underway.

Paramount Pictures/AP Actor Tom Cruise is heading into space for his next film, although no other details are known about the release.

Langley says the film, which is currently unnamed, will be set on Earth, however Cruise’s character “needs to go up to space to save the day”.

She hopes this venture will make Cruise "the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station".

Scottish nightclub is powered by the heat from dancers

A nightclub in Scotland has found that it can reduce its carbon footprint by using its dancefloor.

SWG3 in Glasgow now has a dancefloor that absorbs body heat from the dancers on it and converts it to thermal energy.

Antoine Julien/Unsplash A nightclub in Scotland has found that it can reduce its carbon footprint by using a dancefloor. (file photo)

The thermal energy created can go from 250 to 600 watts depending on how intense the music is.

According to BBC News, The thermal energy is channelled via a carrier fluid to a deep borehole 200 metres underground. The energy is charged like a thermal battery before being pumped back up to provide heating and air conditioning to the club.

The owners say this will enable them to completely disconnect the venue's gas boilers, reducing its carbon emissions by about 70 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The ‘dolphin’ dog

Handsome Zeus is a pitbull that barks like a dolphin when he gets to swim in his owner’s pool, but he can be very dramatic when it comes to bath time.

According to The Dodo, Zeus lives with his owner Katrina in Long Island, New York, US. Katrina saved Zeus from euthanasia when he was 14 months old. Since then, Zeus has developed a love of the swimming pool in Katrina’s garden.

On his Instagram page, Zeus can be seen “making dolphin noises” when entering the pool and trying to stay clear of baths.

Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

Ashley Garner/AP This undated photo provided by Ashley Garner shows Garner's lost wedding ring lying in a brush pile after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Fort Myers.

US woman Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again.

According to the Associated Press, She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida, US last week. After searching with her husband and three young children around their garden and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.

“I just accepted that it was gone,” Garner said. “It was only a thing. It’s replaceable, and I just let it go. We knew the hurricane was coming, so we just kind of said goodbye.”

The family stayed at their home during the storm and went outside to clean up as soon as it had passed.

“We’re about 10 minutes into cleaning, and my husband is cleaning up the brush and the trees right next to the garage door," Garner said. "There's a pile of brush and trees, and he moves over one pile, and the ring was right there.”

Ashley Garner/AP Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again.

Garner said she couldn't believe they found the ring.