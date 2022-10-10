Three people rescued from sea before official surf lifesaving season begins

Three swimmers have been rescued by lifeguards before the surf lifesaving season officially begins. (File photo)

Three people have already been rescued from Aotearoa’s treacherous beaches before the official start of the surf lifesaving season.

A surfer at Auckland’s Muriwai beach was rescued on the weekend after being caught in a rip. Muriwai is the only club with active patrols ahead of Labour Weekend.

Another two swimmers were rescued at Raglan by 30 lifeguards who were completing pre-season skill refreshers on the beach.

“While the official lifeguarding season at most of New Zealand’s patrolled beaches will begin on Labour Weekend, there’s certainly been no ‘off button’ over the winter months,” Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said.

All those rescued were now in a stable condition, Williams said

Meanwhile, lifeguards who arrived for training at Karioitahi Beach spotted an upturned boat and launched an inflatable rescue boat to investigate.

The two people from the boat were located safe and well on the shore.

“Our ‘lifesaving blueprint’ has predicted our beaches are getting busier, earlier and one of our key three year strategic priorities has been to resource the organisation to be prepared for this across all of its dimensions.

“Not only are we well prepared for the traditional summer season, but we have been largely successful in providing the needed services year-round,” Williams said.

Williams urged the public to remain vigilant in and around the water heading into the summer.

“Keep it safe, keep it smart, and stay within your limits. Be sure to watch out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore, be smart around rocks, don’t overestimate your ability in the water, and never swim or surf alone.

“If you spot anyone in trouble in the water, call 111, and ask police for the Surf Lifeguards. This will activate the local Search and Rescue squad.”

Williams said lifeguards were “not just there for rescues” and beachgoers should feel free to approach them with any questions or suggestions.

“The more we work together the better the summer will be.”

Most importantly, those visiting actively patrolled beaches should always swim between the flags, Williams said.