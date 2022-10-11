Crown appeal of controversial home detention sentence for teen rapist begins

“No justice, no peace” is one of the many chants among the hundreds of protesters in Mt Maunganui.

The Crown is set to argue its appeal of the nine-month home detention sentence handed to 18-year-old Jayden Meyer, who raped four girls and sexually violated another when they were all 15.

The appeal, filed by deputy Solicitor-General Madeleine Laracy, is to be heard in the Rotorua High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Meyer was sentenced in Tauranga in July by Judge Christopher Harding and has been serving his home detention in Auckland with his mother.

Public outrage following Meyer’s perceived lenient sentence sparked a series of protests across Aotearoa in September – in Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Whanganui, Auckland, Wellington, New Plymouth, Gisborne and Taupō.

READ MORE:

* 'No justice. Disgusting': Friend of teenage girls who were raped leads protest

* More than 1000 protest against sentence for rapist

* Judge declines to take internet off 'most vilified man in New Zealand' Jayden Meyer

* Appeal launched against nine-month 'Home D' sentence for teen rapist



A statement released to media on behalf of the victims highlighted the “horrors” of both Meyer’s actions and the mental strain of enduring a drawn-out court process.

"Life doesn't prepare you for the horrors other's actions can inflict,” read the statement. “Nor does it prepare you for the mental strain 16 months through the courts can cause.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF 11092022 News Photo RICKY WILSON/STUFF Protest in Aotea Square against convicted rapist Jayden Meyer

“This boy's actions have caused a lifetime of trauma and hurt. It requires strength and bravery to stand up against one who once made you feel so small and vulnerable.”

Sexual violence prevention educator and activist Rachel Taanewelcomed the appeal.

Supplied Sexual violence prevention educator and activist Rachel Taane.

“Light sentences of home detention deter young victims of sexual violence from reporting the crime.

“There’s a sense that when the male perpetrator is young, the emphasis is all on him, not his victims, and that prison ‘would ruin his life’,” she said.

“What about the lives he has already ruined?”

“There have to be consequences of course, but the answer lies in education about consent and rape and other issues.”