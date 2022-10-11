Home detention sentence for rapist contained 'significant errors' appeal argues

The Crown has argued the nine-month home detention sentence handed to 18-year-old Jayden Meyer, who raped four girls and sexually violated another when they were all 15, contained “significant errors” on the part of both the sentencing judge and prosecution lawyer.

The appeal, filed by deputy Solicitor-General Madeleine Laracy, was heard in the Rotorua High Court on Tuesday afternoon however, Justice Sally Fitzgerald reserved her decision.

Meyer’s lawyer Rachael Adams opposed the appeal saying it would cause further trauma to her client who understood he would be receiving a sentence of home detention, had been undergoing counselling, and that the right to appeal the sentence had lapsed by up to six weeks.

Further details regarding the background of the case cannot be reported on for legal reasons.

STUFF “No justice, no peace” is one of the many chants among the hundreds of protesters in Mt Maunganui.

Meyer was sentenced in Tauranga in July by Judge Christopher Harding and has been serving his home detention in Auckland with his mother. He was 16-years-old at the time of the offending.

Laracy conceded that the Crown Law Office was up to six weeks late in filing its appeal but argued the sentence was “manifestly inadequate” and Meyer should spend a minimum of three years behind bars considering the seriousness of his crimes, the fact he had shown no remorse, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Laracy said the Crown Law Office was notified about a possible appeal on September 7 and there was an “appearance the law has not been even-handed in this case”.

However, she said the appeal had nothing to do with heightened media interest around the case or public perception the sentence was too light.

Public outrage following Meyer’s perceived lenient sentence sparked a series of protests across Aotearoa in September – in Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Whanganui, Auckland, Wellington, New Plymouth, Gisborne and Taupō.

There was heightened security around the Rotorua Courthouse on Tuesday with fencing put up around the grounds in case further protests occurred. None eventuated and no one was present in the public gallery.

Members of the victims’ families watched proceedings by AV link.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Protesters in Aotea Square.

In court, Adams said both the Crown and the defence had agreed home detention was an appropriate sentence and the Crown had “actively promoted” that sentence throughout the trial.

“Imprisonment was not an option at any stage.”

Adams contended public opinion that there had been a miscarriage of justice was simply not true.

A statement released to media on behalf of the victims highlighted the “horrors” of both Meyer’s actions and the mental strain of enduring a drawn-out court process.

"Life doesn't prepare you for the horrors other's actions can inflict,” read the statement. “Nor does it prepare you for the mental strain 16 months through the courts can cause.

Supplied Sexual violence prevention educator and activist Rachel Taane.

“This boy's actions have caused a lifetime of trauma and hurt. It requires strength and bravery to stand up against one who once made you feel so small and vulnerable.”

Speaking before proceedings, sexual violence prevention educator and activist Rachel Taane welcomed the appeal.

“Light sentences of home detention deter young victims of sexual violence from reporting the crime.

“There’s a sense that when the male perpetrator is young, the emphasis is all on him, not his victims, and that prison ‘would ruin his life’,” she said.

“What about the lives he has already ruined?

“There have to be consequences of course, but the answer lies in education about consent and rape and other issues.”