The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 11

Travis Gienger stands behind his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Record setting giant pumpkin

A horticulture teacher from the US state of Minnesota set a new record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 1161kg.

Travis Gienger set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.

“Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring in our parts is really, really tough. So to do it in Minnesota, it just shouldn't happen,” Gienger said. “It's like winning the Tour de France on a big wheel. You know, you can only hope, but it worked.”

Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

“You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things,” he said.

EV built by students sets record

A group of 20 students from the University of Stuttgart, called GreenTeam, have built a bespoke electric vehicle in the name of breaking the record for the fastest sprint to 100kph, cracking the benchmark in just 1.416 seconds.

The EV, which looks like a Formula 1 car combined with a hollowed-out missile, weighs less than 145kg thanks to an entirely carbon fibre build.

"The University of Stuttgart is proud that the GreenTeam has succeeded in setting a new record for the acceleration of e-vehicles. I'm really excited about what our students have accomplished, said Professor Wolfram Ressel, Rector of the University of Stuttgart.

Lemurs born at Wellington Zoo shock staff

The ringtail lemur is an endangered species and Wellington Zoo staff are celebrating as they have given birth to four sets of twins this year. See the cute babies in the video below.

Probably the coolest tanker ever built

It’s simply called the Beer Tanker, built by Pennsylvania-based workshop Hauk Designs and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Built out of copper and designed to look patinated and battle-worn, the truck used to be a Chevrolet AK-series built between 1941and 1947.

Stuff Meet the Beer Tanker, the coolest thing you'll see today.

The beer transportation device is equipped with a glycol refrigeration system common in brewing and is said to have a capacity of 14 kegs, or roughly 2310 355ml bottles.

Or, perhaps more accurately, a humongous amount of beer.

Tuesday’s grey for this seal too

If you’re having a dull Tuesday, this seal in the sand may cheer you up.