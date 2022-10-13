'Gut-wrenching blow': AUT university plans to close childcare centre shortsighted, parents say

Students and staff at AUT university are fighting to keep its childcare from closing, as the university tells them caring for children is not a strategic priority.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

A proposal to close the AUT Early Childhood Centre, cut 16 roles and turf out 27 toddlers argues the daycare is a “non-core activity,” that isn’t aligned with AUT’s future, and that the not-for-profit centre is a drain on resources.

But parents are angry at the plans, saying they disregard parents’ and children’s needs.

“It’s just terrible, a lot of parents sacrifice a lot to study and removing childcare from the campus will have repercussions,” said PhD student and parent Courtenay Basnayake, ​26, who drops her son Zev, 18 months, at the city centre three days a week.

“It’s going to reduce the time parents can give to their studies or work, and the university is basically signalling to parents that ‘Hey, we don’t really care about the wraparound services we give you, it’s more the profit you give us’.”

“Why would people choose to come to AUT if you’re not going to offer those services?”

She studies 300m away, so it's easy to pick Zev up when he’s sick, and the fees are relatively low, making it affordable for students - particularly single parents. “He has been phenomenally looked after, he thrives in that environment, the reputation of the daycare is outstanding. It’s just so sad.”

AUT University student Jackeline Palacios and her son Ezra, 2.

Second year Bachelor of Creative Technologies student Jackeline Palacios, 28, said her son Ezra, 2, had gone there since he was ten months old, three days a week. She was able to breastfeed Ezra on her breaks. “I think every student parent deserves that kind of service in a campus...it’s so disruptive and distressing thinking what we will do if they close.”

The move would make Auckland University of Technology the only central campus without a childcare centre.

Auckland University has six daycares, including a kōhanga reo and puna reo, while Massey University has two childcares and a kōhanga reo across the Auckland and Palmerston North campuses. University of Canterbury run three childcare centres, Otago University has five, and Lincoln University one.

AUT has a childcare facility on the North Shore campus but it’s untouched by the proposal as it’s independently run.

The potential closure comes as a Stuff investigation reveals parents are struggling to access affordable, quality childcare nationwide. This is worse for single parents, Māori and Pasifika.

‘Not financially viable’

In its proposal, the university says the centre “is not currently financially viable, nor is there any realistic prospect of a turnaround in the near future.”

It has functioned successfully and been highly valued by the families fortunate enough to find places, and is well-resourced, it said. But it was currently running at around 50% capacity, with a projected deficit for 2022 of $126,000. Enrolments had seen a decline since Covid, with 27 children compared to 44 in 2019, it said. It was no longer a strategic priority.

“The decline in enrolments has been contributed to by a range of factors, including fewer staff and students preferring to bring children to the city, preferring to locate centres closer to home, the impacts of teaching online and the growth in flexible working arrangements, particularly ‘working from home’.”

It was unclear from the university documentation where this data came from.

Parents and students Courtenay Basnayake, 26, and Jackeline Palacios, 28, both have babies at AUT's Early Childhood Centre, in the background. They say its closure would have a huge impact on staff and parents, particularly women, accessing study and work.

The planned closure is part of a larger suite of job and course cuts at the university adding up to 230 planned redundancies, as it struggles with declining student numbers. Documents show it wants to save $21M to ensure the university is “financially sustainable and also able to deliver our strategic initiatives.”

But Basnayake said she understood the centre was now breaking even, enrolments were recovering from the impacts of Covid, and there had been no efforts to help. “They clearly just don’t even care.”

This was echoed by AUT School of Education Professor Andrew Gibbons, who said it made no sense to close. It brought huge value for parents, including Māori, Pasifika and international students, was invaluable to teaching students, who went on placement there, and could be made commercially viable.

PhD student Courtenay Basnayake with her son Zev, 18 months. She's not sure what she'll do if his childcare closes, with long waiting lists and few options near to AUT university's city campus.

“The fact that the university thinks the ECE is surplus to its agenda, or its core business, is unbelievable and that needs to change. This is a question about how society cares for women and children.”

The school had offered to work with the university to help keep it open.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Jill Jones said it was a knee-jerk reaction that would have huge consequences, especially for women, with no real justification.

“It’s almost like they see childcare as a luxury, but it isn’t, it's a necessity.”

Feedback to the consultation had closed, with a final decision due on October 17, and the planned closure on December 17.

AUT Early Childhood Centre staff said they had been advised not to speak to media. AUT spokesman Jeremy Scott said a consultation process was under way.

Several initiatives had been undertaken to increase enrolment numbers, including social media campaigns and opening the centre to members of the public, but these had not made a difference, he said.

If it decided to close, staff and students would be supported.

Ministry of Education statistics show participation in early childhood education has declined nationwide since 2019, with Auckland slower to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns.