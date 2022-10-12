Charges, including endangering life by arson, filed after Wairarapa fires

The Morrison house on Wards Line was badly damaged by fires on Tuesday morning.

A person has been arrested and faces multiple charges after suspected arsons that tore through multiple Wairarapa buildings on Tuesday night.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson​ earlier confirmed a 47-year-old woman who police had been searching for in relation to the fires that ravaged properties on Wards Line had been found and was “assisting police with our inquiries”.

Malcolm Coleman/Supplied Photos of the big fire overnight in South Wairarapa

He later confirmed a person had been charged with two counts of intentionally damaging a property with fire and endangering life, three of intentional damage by arson, one of attempted arson, and one of intentional damage to a property. The person was due in Masterton District Court on Thursday.

Dave Morrison, who owned a house at 38 Wards Line, said the whole top storey was ravaged by the fire, which was established at two places on the outside of the building.

Morrison said they thought the woman might return on Tuesday night to see her cows which were grazing on their leased property next door and requested police leave an officer there overnight.

“I said, ‘she’ll come back, she loves those cows’, he said.

“There was a guy [police] here last night with night goggles, spotted her down feeding the cows. He went out, she legged it, so he took off after her and tackled her from behind.”

Andy Mcivor Firefighters from around Wairarapa and Wellington fought a huge blaze over two South Wairarapa properties in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Their newly renovated sleepout at the rear was completely destroyed.

Morrison said they were “absolutely elated” when they heard from police she had been found.

“We had fears for her safety and wondered if she was all right. .”

Neighbour Gary Van Dalen, whose house and several farm buildings were destroyed by the fires, said it was a relief to hear the woman had been found.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Cows in a paddock next to the Morrison property on Wards Line.

“She is in good health, and we are glad to hear that, and I think we will all sleep better for it tonight.”

He said neighbours had given the family somewhere to stay in Greytown while they pieced everything back together.

“We are very thankful and the community support is marvellous. So for the near future we have a place to live and for the moment we are going through the rubble to see what we can use again.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Van Dalen family's property on Wards Line in Greytown was gutted by fire.

Daylight revealed the extent of the damage to the Van Dalen and Morrison properties on Wednesday morning.

Beehives on Dave Morrison’s property appeared to have been knocked over during Tuesday’s incident.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A recently renovated sleepout at the rear of the Morrison family's property on Wards Line was completely destroyed by fire.

Independent fire investigators were on the scene of both properties on Wednesday morning. There appeared to be three ignition sites at the Morrison property – two at the main house and one at the sleepout at the rear.

The nearby Van Dalen property had been gutted while, behind the house, smoke was still rising from a collection of farm buildings.

Nearly a kilometre away, more farm buildings were showing signs of damage from fire.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Fire crews were still putting out fires at sheds at the rear of Wards Line properties on Tuesday morning.

Morrison said he awoke to his dogs barking about 4am on Tuesday morning.

“My partner said ‘fire!’ – I looked outside and the outside of the house was alight. When I looked around the corner there was another fire at the laundry door and the sleepout that I just finished was on fire,” Morrison said.

About eight fire appliances, three tankers and 11 support vehicles, including several from Hutt Valley and Palmerston North, responded to the fires on Wards Line between Greytown and Martinborough at about 4am on Tuesday.

Residents on the road were alarmed by the events, one saying the fires had created a sense of “fear and helplessness” in the community.

Supplied Hives knocked over on the Morrisons’ property appeared to have been a part of Tuesday’s incident.

“You don’t think this is going to happen in your backyard. It was shocking not knowing if there was someone out there waiting to burn everything to the ground,” Malcolm Coleman said.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 221011/4122. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.