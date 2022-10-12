Police with night goggles 'tackled' woman linked to Wairarapa fires when she returned for cows

The Morrison house on Wards Line was badly damaged by fires on Tuesday morning.

It appears an affection for her cows is what led the police to find a woman they were looking for in the Wairarapa fires investigation late on Tuesday night.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson​ confirmed the 47-year-old woman who police had been searching for in relation to the fires that ravaged properties on Wards Line had been found and was “assisting police with our enquiries”.

Malcolm Coleman/Supplied Photos of the big fire overnight in South Wairarapa

Dave Morrison, who owned a house at 38 Wards Line, said the whole top storey was ravaged by the fire, which was established at two places on the outside of the building.

Morrison said they thought the woman might return on Tuesday night to see her cows which were grazing on their leased property next door and requested police leave an officer there overnight.

“I said, ‘she’ll come back, she loves those cows’, he said.

“There was a guy [police] here last night with night goggles, spotted her down feeding the cows. He went out, she legged it, so he took off after her and tackled her from behind.”

Andy Mcivor Firefighters from around Wairarapa and Wellington fought a huge blaze over two South Wairarapa properties in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Their newly renovated sleepout at the rear was completely destroyed.

Morrison said they were “absolutely elated” when they heard from police she had been found.

“We had fears for her safety and wondered if she was all right. .”

Neighbour Gary Van Dalen, whose house and several farm buildings were destroyed by the fires, said it was a relief to hear the woman had been found.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Cows in a paddock next to the Morrison property on Wards Line.

“She is in good health, and we are glad to hear that, and I think we will all sleep better for it tonight.”

He said neighbours had given the family somewhere to stay in Greytown while they pieced everything back together.

“We are very thankful and the community support is marvellous. So for the near future we have a place to live and for the moment we are going through the rubble to see what we can use again.”

Thomson earlier said police were concerned about the woman’s wellbeing, adding any sightings should be reported to police immediately, and she should not be approached by the public.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Van Dalen family's property on Wards Line in Greytown was gutted by fire.

South Wairarapa mayor Martin Connelly said he had spoken to a group of Greytown residents after Moore was located and people were “clearly relieved”.

“ I think the fact that it ended this way was in everybody’s interest,” Connelly said.

Connelly said many people in the area recognised that the welfare of the woman depended on a degree of care as to how she was approached.

“If she was willing to do what she did yesterday there was a possibility that she could’ve hurt herself or others to a greater degree,” he said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Several buildings at the rear of the Van Dalen property on Wards Line were damaged by fire and were still smouldering on Wednesday morning.

Connelly said the predominant response for the community had been concern and offers for help for the people impacted by the fires.

“There was a strong measure of support. It’s nice to live in a community where that is so many people’s reactions,” Connelly said.

Daylight revealed the extent of the damage to the Van Dalen and Morrison properties on Wednesday morning.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A recently renovated sleepout at the rear of the Morrison family's property on Wards Line was completely destroyed by fire.

Beehives on Dave Morrison’s property appeared to have been knocked over during Tuesday’s incident.

Independent fire investigators were on the scene of both properties on Wednesday morning. There appeared to be three ignition sites at the Morrison property – two at the main house and one at the sleepout at the rear.

The nearby Van Dalen property had been gutted while, behind the house, smoke was still rising from a collection of farm buildings.

Nearly a kilometre away, more farm buildings were showing signs of damage from fire.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Fire crews were still putting out fires at sheds at the rear of Wards Line properties on Tuesday morning.

Morrison said he awoke to his dogs barking about 4am on Tuesday morning.

“My partner said ‘fire!’ – I looked outside and the outside of the house was alight. When I looked around the corner there was another fire at the laundry door and the sleepout that I just finished was on fire,” Morrison said.

About eight fire appliances, three tankers and 11 support vehicles, including several from Hutt Valley and Palmerston North, responded to the fires on Wards Line between Greytown and Martinborough at about 4am on Tuesday.

Residents on the road were alarmed by the events, one saying the fires had created a sense of “fear and helplessness” in the community.

Supplied Hives knocked over on the Morrisons’ property appeared to have been a part of Tuesday’s incident.

“You don’t think this is going to happen in your backyard. It was shocking not knowing if there was someone out there waiting to burn everything to the ground,” Malcolm Coleman said.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 221011/4122. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.