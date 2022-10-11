Palmerston North Airport evacuated over unattended baggage

Palmerston North Airport’s terminal was evacuated by police and fire due to unattended baggage.

Police and firefighters attended the scene at 1.30pm and evacuated 40 staff and travellers from the terminal.

Palmerston North Airport chief executive David Lanham said they were told the evacuation was due to a risk posed by unattended bags and it was unclear when they would re-enter.

“As it stands, we’re taking our direction from police and waiting to find out when it will be safe to re-enter the terminal.

“We haven’t had too much disruption as it's usually the quieter part of the day for us, so we’re fortunate it wasn’t during our peak period later in the evening.”

No flight delays or cancellations as a result of the evacuation have been reported on the airport’s website.

