The woman who died in the crash, Arohanui Frances Smith, 47, was from Halcombe.

Police have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on State Highway 3 at Turakina.

Arohanui Frances Smith, 47, from Halcombe was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, October 1, at about 11pm.

Police expressed condolences to her whānau and loved ones and said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.