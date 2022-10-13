New Zealand's worst drivers, caught on dashcam
Shocking video has captured some of New Zealand’s worst drivers performing dangerous manoeuvres and coming close to disaster.
According to the Ministry of Transport, one person is killed every day on roads around Aotearoa, and another seven are seriously injured.
These staggering numbers prompted Waka Kotahi and police to launch their “Road to Zero” strategy, which aims to significantly reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by vehicle crashes.
Despite this, the road toll has climbed in 2022 – so far, 284 people have died on our roads this year, up by 32 compared to this time last year.
With the rise of dashboard cameras and social media, footage of bad driving has become more prominent – let’s take a look at some of the most appalling driving captured on video.
Car attempts to overtake multiple vehicles
In this dashcam video, a car is seen attempting to overtake a line of slowing vehicles – unaware that one of them is about to turn right into his path.
Truck crosses centre line at blind corner
A truck is just moments from disaster in this video as it crosses the centre line on a rural Auckland road, unaware a vehicle in driving in the opposite direction.
Driver on the wrong side of the Kapiti Expressway
Somehow, this driver has managed to end up on the wrong side of a major North Island expressway, and is travelling head-on towards oncoming vehicles.
Cyclist almost hit after driver runs a red light
A driver in a rush boosted through a red light at this Auckland intersection, with a pedestrian and a cyclist left just inches away from being hit.
Ute dangerously overtakes a logging truck
Police appealed to the public for help finding the driver of this Toyota Hilux after dashcam video captured this near-miss near Titri in July.
Dangerous passing on the Kaimai Ranges
The Kaimai Ranges can be a dangerous road at the best of times, but the driver in this video decided to push it even further by overtaking a truck and moving into the path of oncoming traffic.