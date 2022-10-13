New Zealand's worst drivers, caught on dashcam

Moments before collision between an overtaking car, and a milk tanker turning right. Screen grab taken from a video posted on Facebook.

Shocking video has captured some of New Zealand’s worst drivers performing dangerous manoeuvres and coming close to disaster.

According to the Ministry of Transport, one person is killed every day on roads around Aotearoa, and another seven are seriously injured.

These staggering numbers prompted Waka Kotahi and police to launch their “Road to Zero” strategy, which aims to significantly reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by vehicle crashes.

Despite this, the road toll has climbed in 2022 – so far, 284 people have died on our roads this year, up by 32 compared to this time last year.

READ MORE:

* 'The idiocy of it': Dashcam video captures truck driver's 'absolutely reckless' overtake

* Auckland truck driver reprimanded after dangerous driving, near-miss near Warkworth

* Dash cam footage captures hectic minute of dangerous driving on Remutaka Hill Rd

* Are we a nation of bad drivers?



With the rise of dashboard cameras and social media, footage of bad driving has become more prominent – let’s take a look at some of the most appalling driving captured on video.

Car attempts to overtake multiple vehicles

In this dashcam video, a car is seen attempting to overtake a line of slowing vehicles – unaware that one of them is about to turn right into his path.

CRAIG MCKENZIE/FACEBOOK A dashcam video posted on Facebook shows the dangers of overtaking a line of slowing vehicles.

Truck crosses centre line at blind corner

A truck is just moments from disaster in this video as it crosses the centre line on a rural Auckland road, unaware a vehicle in driving in the opposite direction.

SUPPLIED An Auckland woman's dashcam recorded a roading truck crossing the centre line on a blind corner.

Driver on the wrong side of the Kapiti Expressway

Somehow, this driver has managed to end up on the wrong side of a major North Island expressway, and is travelling head-on towards oncoming vehicles.

GAVIN STEWART A truckie's dashcam captures the moment he narrowly escaped a collision with a car being driven on the wrong side of the expressway.

Cyclist almost hit after driver runs a red light

A driver in a rush boosted through a red light at this Auckland intersection, with a pedestrian and a cyclist left just inches away from being hit.

Les Gates Cyclist Les Gates was heading home on Thursday evening when a driver boosted through a red light and nearly knocked him, and an oncoming pedestrian, off the road.

Ute dangerously overtakes a logging truck

Police appealed to the public for help finding the driver of this Toyota Hilux after dashcam video captured this near-miss near Titri in July.

NZ POLICE Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle following a ‘near-miss’ incident on SH1 near Titri that was caught on a logging truck's dash cam. (First published July 11, 2022)

Dangerous passing on the Kaimai Ranges

The Kaimai Ranges can be a dangerous road at the best of times, but the driver in this video decided to push it even further by overtaking a truck and moving into the path of oncoming traffic.