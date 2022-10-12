Six people in court after Terrace Tunnel rush hour protest

For a second time this week, rail campaigners have blocked traffic near the Terrace Tunnel.

Six protesters have been charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance after a protest blocked the Wellington Urban Motorway on Wednesday morning.

The protesters were held in custody before their appearance in the Wellington District Court in the afternoon.

They were: James Louis Cockle, 45, of Dunedin; Jill Jackson, 74, of Auckland; Bridgette Kate Murphy, 52, of Rangiwahia, Manawatū; Timothy Richard Musson, 52, of Christchurch; Andrew Gerald Sutherland, 61, of Dunedin; and Hasini Mandira Wanigasuriya Wanigasuriya Mudiyanselage, 22, of Auckland.

The trespass charge alleged they refused to leave SH1 and the criminal nuisance charge alleged they obstructed SH1 knowing it would endanger the safety of the public.

READ MORE:

* Traffic through Terrace Tunnel, Wellington clear after three car crash

* Let's Get Wellington Moving reveals preferred option for Basin Reserve roundabout



If convicted, on the trespass charge they face a maximum penalty of a fine of up to $1000 or three months imprisonment, and up to one year jail for criminal nuisance.

Judge Tim Black remanded each on bail to November 3, on condition that they live at their respective home addresses, that they not obstruct any public access way, and that they not encourage, support, organise or incite any illegal “restore passenger rail” protest.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Protesters block the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington ahead of Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

In a statement issued earlier Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said police acted quickly to minimise risk to public safety.

"While protest activity in itself is lawful, the actions of those on the motorway this morning were not.

“Being on foot on the motorway is incredibly dangerous, not only for those individuals, but for motorists. We will not hesitate to take action in cases where safety is threatened," Silvester said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Police remove protesters from the southbound lane of the Wellington Urban Motorway on Wednesday morning.

The protesters blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in rush hour traffic about 7.35am, erecting a banner across the lane leading into the tunnel in support of restoring passenger rail.

The protesters were arrested when police removed them from the road about 8.25am.

At least one protester glued his hand to the road surface. Protesters yelled to police not to hurt the man as they advanced on the group.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Police attempt to remove a protester who glued his hand to the surface of the motorway.

A Stuff videographer at the scene heard a police officer call out asking if anyone one had any nail polish remover. A bystander suggested police pour petrol on his hand.

Police were able to prise the man’s hand from the surface of the road, and he was eventually carried to a police van. A tube of glue could be seen in the man’s hand as he was arrested.

Some passing motorists tooted their horns as they drove northbound past the blockage while others shouted abuse.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A tube of glue can be seen in a protesters hand as police attempt to prise the man from the surface of the motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported rush hour traffic built up all the way to Ngāūranga Gorge at 8am but by 8.30am vehicles had begun to flow into the city again.

Michael Apathy​ of the Restore Passenger Rail group said they were protesting to make the Government respond to their demands to restore passenger rail to year 2000 coverage.

Apathy said his group wanted to see coverage from Auckland to Wellington, Tauranga across to Rotorua and Napier, as well as Picton to Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill and Westport.

“We do plan to continue these actions until we hear a meaningful response from the Government about restoring passenger rail,” Apathy said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A policeman tries to detach a protester’s hand from the motorway.

Lawrence Turner, who was stuck in the build-up of traffic created by the protest, said he confronted the protesters and tried to rip the banner from their hands.

“I just dragged their sign off them, but they just sat down. Everyone’s just angry. We’ve got kids to pick up at the airport,” Turner said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Protestors invading the motorway access to The Terrace Tunnel are arrested.

Police said in a statement people have a right to protest but called on the protesters to leave.

“While police recognise the lawful right to protest, the safety of the public is our top priority.Tunnel lanes have been closed while police work to remove those who are unlawfully on the motorway. Charges will be considered.”

Bill Hickman/Stuff Michael Apathy, spokesperson for Restore Passenger Rail.

National MP Chris Bishop, in a Facebook post, called those involved in the protest a “bunch of idiots”.

On Monday three protesters scaled a gantry above the urban motorway before coming down voluntarily and being taken into custody.

A police statement on Monday said charges for that action were being considered.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Restore Passenger Rail supporters disrupted the Wellington motorway on Monday by hanging a banner from a gantry above the road near Bowen St. (file photo)

The earlier statement said the protesters were “peacefully occupying” the gantry near Bolton St to start off a series of disruptions to highlight the need for an affordable nationwide train network.

“Our aim has been to get the motorway blocked to draw attention to how urgent that we need practical solutions to reduce our carbon impact. Having passenger rail is a way to allow better public transport options,” the group said on Monday.