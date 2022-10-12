'Very sad day for the old butcher': Sir Peter Leitch's league jerseys stolen

The Mad Butcher has been left “devastated” after fourteen Warriors jerseys were stolen from a private collection on Tuesday night.

The “Mad Butcher” – Sir Peter Leitch – was the target of a smash and grab overnight on Tuesday, with 14 rugby league jerseys stolen from a private collection at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium overnight.

The jerseys were part of an extensive collection on display at the stadium, and had been given to him by former Warriors players over the years – including Awen Guttenbeil.

Leitch described the discovery of the stolen jerseys as “gut-wrenching”.

“It’s a very sad day for the old butcher. These jerseys are irreplaceable, they’re not something money can buy,” he said.

The 74-year-old businessman is famous for his chain of meat stores around New Zealand as well as his services to the community, and has “always” been an enthusiastic supporter of the Warriors rugby league franchise, he said.

Leitch received a phone call from the Mt Smart Stadium manager “early this morning”.

“I could immediately tell something was wrong by the tone of his voice. My day was immediately shattered.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sir Peter Leitch, The Mad Butcher, has a hobby as a social media food influencer.

He hopes to travel to the stadium later on Wednesday from Waiheke Island, where he lives, to assess the extent of the damage.

“My biggest concern is that those buggers have robbed the public of being able to enjoy the jerseys, and for no reason.

“It’s not as though they can wear them or sell them. They’ve just taken them for no reason,” he said.

Leitch is particularly concerned that this marks an escalation in the nature of smash and grabs.

“They’re targeting private collections now. Where will this end? Will they start coming to people’s homes next?”

Police were called to a report of an overnight burglary at Mt Smart Stadium on Beasley Ave just after 7.30am, a spokesperson confirmed.

“It is understood that a vehicle was used to force entry to gain access through a gate.

“They appear to have taken items from within the premises, and stolen a vehicle from the premises, causing further damage to two more gates when leaving,” they said.

Police inquiries are ongoing.