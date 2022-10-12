The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 12

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Auckland neighbourhood one of world’s ‘coolest’

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Kingsland has been voted one of the best suburbs in the world by UK magazine.

The world’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods have been announced, and the list features an inner-city Auckland suburb.

Kingsland has been recognised in the annual list by UK media outlet Time Out, coming in at number 43 in the list of 51.

The annual list is compiled from thousands of contributions which are then curated by local writers and editors. Time Out does acknowledge that “cool” is “probably the most subjective quality going” Stuff reporter Alan Granville noted.

Time Out loved the string of historic buildings down New North Rd and gave the nod to Kingsland’s vintage stores, sourdough pizzerias, late-night dessert cafés and craft beer and coffee establishments.

Eden Park got a call-out as it “offsets the general bohemian vibe with steady streams of fans bound for sports games, concerts and exhibitions”, Time Out said.

Cheers for the ‘bike bus’

Jonathan Maus/BikePortland Sam Balto at the front of the bus in Portland, Oregon, on September 21.

These kids in America ride a 'bike bus' to school while residents line the streets and cheer.

Each week people in Portland, Oregon, go to their windows and stand outside to watch a group of about 170 children roll by on their bikes, music trailing behind them, sometimes drowned out by the kids' excited chatter. The onlookers cheer and take photos, the Washington Posts reports.

Video of the "bike bus", lead by PE teacher Sam Balto, has been winning hearts on TikTok because of the sheer joy it spreads.

The bike bus has become the students' favourite way to get to school. The community likes it because it reduces congestion and pollution caused by buses and cars - while also promoting physical activity and fostering community.

Balto has advice on how to start a bike bus of your own.

Cheers for the toddler on the squad

A 2-year-old boy named Liam Rodriguez stole the show when he joined his sister’s school cheerleading team from the sidelines of a football match.

His older sister cheers on the team in Pflugerville, Texas, according to US TV show Today.

Liam’s mum Michelle Rodriguez wrote a caption for a now viral video that said: "When you're 2, but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room."

With three older sisters who dance and cheer, Liam was destined for pom poms.

@arodsquad/TikTok A screengrab from one of Liam's mum Michelle Rodriguez's TikTok videos.

Larry the mouser turns foxer

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Larry the cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office walks through Downing St, London.

Larry the cat might be Britain’s most famous feline, notable for his address at 10 Downing St, London. His home is also the residence of Britain’s prime minister.

Larry was initially brought in to clean up a gang of rats who have been openly parading in front of the TV cameras, but now it seems Larry is looking for bigger fish to fry – or foxes to hunt.

Larry has now been filmed chasing a fox on Downing St.

The footage shows Larry slowly stalking the fox, following it over a railing and into a bush, before launching into a full-speed chase. The fox quickly flees the area.

On the UK government website, Larry is said to have “captured the hearts of the Great British public”.

The car of the future?

Other The pilot-less vehicles could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways.

If you think electric cars are a cool development then your hair might be blown by this... it’s an electric flying car.

Dubai hosted the world’s first test flight of an electric flying car showcasing the ‘car’ built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker XPeng.

Kamran Jebreili/AP A man looks at the XPeng X2, an electric flying car being tested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The X2 seats two people and is lifted by eight propellers and is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world.

The company aims to launch the electric aircraft on international markets but it will likely be many years before any are put into service.