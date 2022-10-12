Missing 78-year-old Auckland man found in serious condition in Waitākere Ranges

Kalisa Akiono was last seen leaving his Sunnyvale property on October 10.

A 78-year-old Auckland man has been found in a serious condition after going missing on Monday.

Kalisa Akiono went missing from the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale, which borders the Waitākere Ranges, and was found directly west of the suburb near the Waitākere Falls.

A spokesperson for Westpac Rescue helicopter said Akiono was winched to safety after being found down a steep bank with difficult access issues in the Waitākere Ranges.

The spokesperson said he was initially found by land search and rescue staff and an ambulance crew and then flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

READ MORE:

* Man critically injured in crash at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

* Body found in search for swimmer who went missing at Karekare Beach

* Man in stable condition after quad bike accident



His granddaughter, Keri Kelekolio, said the family was “so happy he’d been found alive”. She said Auckland hospital was currently assessing the elderly man’s injuries before allowing the family to see him.

“He was found in a steep bank along Mountain Rd. They had seen his big black bag full of cans at the top then looked down and found him,” she said.

Kelekolio said Akiono was still aware and talking.

St John said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

Akiono left his property wearing a brown/black chequered long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and jandals, police said.

They also said he had distinctive tattoos on both of his legs and his left arm.

“Police would like to thank the community for their support,” a police spokesperson said.