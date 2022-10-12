Missing 78-year-old Auckland man found safe

Kalisa Akiono was last seen leaving his Sunnyvale property on October 10.

A 78-year-old Auckland man has been found safe after going missing on Monday.

Kalisa Akiono went missing from the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale, which borders the Waitākere Ranges, and was found directly west of the suburb near the Waitākere Falls.

Akiono left his property wearing a brown/black chequered long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and jandals, police said.

They also said he had distinctive tattoos on both of his legs and his left arm.

A Westpac rescue helicopter was seen flying over in the Waitākere ranges on Wednesday afternoon.

“Police would like to thank the community for their support,” a police spokesperson said.