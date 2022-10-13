The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 13

The winners were picked from close to 60,000 entries.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Kiwi's image named one of the world's best wildlife photos

New Zealand photographer Richard Robinson admits he was “literally gasping for air” after being awarded one of the top prizes at the worldwide Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

His image, entitled New Life for the Tohorā, was named the best in the Oceans - The Bigger Picture category. The competition received close to 40,000 entries from 93 countries.

Napier-born Robinson, who has been a photojournalist for more than 20 years, took the image on a dive off the remote Auckland Islands for New Zealand Geographic.

He wrote on his Instagram page that “every time I press the shutter button, behind the lens is a strong network of people I rely on who have sacrificed knowledge, time, money, all because they believe in the assignments I’m trying to tell, you know who you are, thank you”.

Fat Bear Week winner crowned

Katmai National Park/Supplied The competition, run by Alaska’s Katmai National Park, sees fans from around the world vote for their favourite fat bear.

A particularly large brown bear has been crowned winner of Fat Bear Week 2022 after a voter fraud scandal earlier rocked the competition.

Brown bear 747, estimated to weigh 635kg, won 68,105 votes – winning the annual competition by a comfortable margin of 11,229 votes ahead of runner-up Bear 901.

The competition, run by Alaska’s Katmai National Park, sees fans from around the world vote for their favourite fat bear.

“The votes are in – you’ve decided to upgrade to fish class & fly w/ 747!”, Katmai National Park said on Twitter.

“747 was deemed an order of magnitude more massive than 901, who experienced troubling tummy turbulence enroute. 901 made a strong start in her [first Fat Bear Week] appearance. Expect big things in the future!”

This is 747’s second victory after also winning the 2020 contest. According to the national park’s website, the bear is a “skilled and efficient angler”, and sits at the top of the park’s bear hierarchy.

Baby goat grows up thinking she is a cat

After being rejected by her mother at birth, Lily the goat was offered by local farmers to Alexa, who runs Friendly Fields Farm in Waynesville, North Carolina.

Weighing just over two kilograms, Lily was tiny. After a few weeks, she was allowed to roam around the house. According to The Dodo, she started befriending the rabbits and cats in the house.

A cat named Bean took Lily under his wing and they formed a close relationship. According to Alexa, that is when Lily the goat decided she was a cat.

‘Dream discovery’: Archaeologists unearth sarcophagus in Egypt

The sarcophagus of an Egyptian noble has been found in an ancient burial chamber 32 kilometres near Cairo, where it has been lying for thousands of years.

According to The Daily Mail, the 3300-year-old coffin was found in pristine condition and is inscribed on all sides with emblems and hieroglyphs.

The pink-granite tomb belongs to the high-ranking treasurer for King Ramses II - Egypt's mightiest pharaoh.

The first ever ‘flying car’ race

A landmark moment in motorsport as two remote-controlled flying race cars competed in a track race in the skies over Adelaide for the first time, as part of the Airspeeder series.

According to The Daily Mail, this was the first time two pilots were given full licence to race their crafts in a fully competitive race setting, the Daily Mail reported.

While this race was unmanned, Airspeeder says it aims to race the flying cars with pilots on board by 2024.