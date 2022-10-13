Auckland mayor Wayne Brown will work 'off-site' on his first Friday in the job

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors, to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

Auckland’s new mayor Wayne Brown is set to work “off-site” on Friday and then take most of the weekend to “recharge”.

In a press release, Brown, 76, said he needed the time to recharge and reflect after his first week on the job and after waging a six-month campaign across the supercity.

Stuff Wayne Brown’s inner circle includes Ben Thomas, left, and Matthew Hooton.

Brown has faced scrutiny in his first week over the job after he wouldn’t commit to specific hours that he would work. He told the NZ Herald: "It's nobody's business."

The mayor normally works from the 27th floor office of Auckland Council’s tower on the corner of Wellesley St West and Albert Street in the city’s CBD. Brown arrived there for work on Monday morning.

On Thursday, Brown met with Independent Māori Statutory Board members Tau Henare and David Taipari and local board chairs Andy Baker, Ken Turner.

Brown was set to meet former National Party MP Maurice Williamson, who was elected to the Howick ward last weekend, but didn’t due to a family situation for Williamson. However, the two have spoken by phone the release said.

Brown’s meetings follow others over Tuesday and Wednesday with ward councillors, including the newly re-elected Waitematā councillor Mike Lee.

Next week, Brown plans to set out priorities for key Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) including Auckland Transport and Eke Panuku Development Auckland, which Brown has called for new boards for.

The chair of Auckland Transport Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned soon after Brown’s win was announced.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown celebrates with champagne after winning the Auckland mayoralty.

“It is clear that the mayor designate wants a clear runway,” she said.

In Thursday's release, Brown also responded to comments by the chairperson and board of directors of Eke Panuku Development, after he called on them to resign.

“There is nothing new in what I said and obviously they can’t all resign on the same day.

“But I stand by what I said throughout the campaign: that they should all resign and that I am yet to be convinced Eke Panuku Development should exist at all,” he said.

Majurey had said that he was keen to meet the new mayor and brief him on the performance of Eke Panuku and that he would have no issue if Brown wanted to see changes on the board, to Waatea News.

On Monday, Brown had called again for Paul Majurey, the chair of Eke Panuku to follow Young-Cooper.

A leaked document obtained by Stuff on Thursday, showed a staff directory from the council’s internal internet system – revealing what appear to be the key appointments in the mayoral office.