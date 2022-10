Police say on person was seriously injured in the two-car crash at Mangaweka on State Highway 1. (File pic)

One person has been seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 1 in Rangitīkei.

Police said they were called to the two-car crash at Mangaweka at 9.05am on Friday.

Initial reports indicated one person was seriously injured.

The road has been closed, although diversions are in place.