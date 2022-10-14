Newcomer pips former councillor at the post in Stoke-Tāhunanui ward
The race for the final position in the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward came down to a nail-biting finish, with about 26 votes between the final two candidates.
Matthew Benge has been elected as one of the four councillors for the ward, beating Ian Barker by 26 votes according to the final tally.
All the other positions remain the same.
At Large: Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner, Rachel Sanson
Central: Pete Rainey, Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, James Hodgson
Stoke-Tāhunanui: Mel Courtney, Trudie Brand, Campbell Rollo, Matthew Benge
Whakatū Māori: Kahu Paki Paki
