Newcomer pips former councillor at the post in Stoke-Tāhunanui ward

Ian Barker has missed out on the Stoke-Tāhunanui councillor role by about 26 votes. (file photo)

The race for the final position in the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward came down to a nail-biting finish, with about 26 votes between the final two candidates.

Matthew Benge has been elected as one of the four councillors for the ward, beating Ian Barker by 26 votes according to the final tally.

All the other positions remain the same.

Mayor: Nick Smith

At Large: Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner, Rachel Sanson

Central: Pete Rainey, Aaron Stallard, Matty Anderson, James Hodgson

Stoke-Tāhunanui: Mel Courtney, Trudie Brand, Campbell Rollo, Matthew Benge

Whakatū Māori: Kahu Paki Paki

More to follow.