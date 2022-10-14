The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 14

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

A blind woman just piloted a plane across the US

screengrab Kaiya Armstrong enroled in months-long intensive flight instruction before embarking on the journey.

US pilot Kaiya Armstrong emerged victorious from the two-seater cockpit and then unfolded a long white and red cane.

“This is just such a huge moment, not just for me and my family, but the entire visually impaired community,” Armstrong told The Washington Post.

The 22-year-old blind woman had piloted a Cessna on a five-day adventure from her home state into New Mexico, across the Midwest, with a final leg from Kentucky.

A storm saw Armstrong and her co-pilot land one day ahead of schedule on a trip that began on World Sight Day, an international day of awareness promoted each October.

The flight was designed to inspire. It showed that “if one blind woman could fly across the US, then others who are blind or have restricted sight can strive to be whatever they choose in life”, Marc Ashton from the Foundation for Blind Children said.

Hazel-Potato is a cat in a hat – or many hats

An 8-year-old one-eyed rescue cat from the US is charming people on the internet with her fine hats and permanent wink.

Katie, who did not provide Metro.co.uk with a surname, adopted the chubby cat only last year. “Lots of people ask us why she’s only got one eye but unfortunately, we don’t know her background story,” she told the publication.

Famous on Instagram as The Hazel Potato the chonky feline with a feather in her cap loves beef and her humans.

A monkey hitches a ride on a deer

These unlikely friends were spotted on a polytechnic camus in south-eastern India where the spotted deer allowed a monkey to take a ride on its back.

@lonelyredcurl/Twitter screenshot A deer takes a monkey for a ride in Chennai, India.

The pair inspect some shrubbery and pipes at the Madras Indian Institute of Technology college campus in a video that has gone viral.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, IndianExpress.com reported. Kaswan explained in the comments that both animals mutually benefit from the act, as the monkey gets a ride and in return it alerts the deer about predators in the jungle.

Wedding dancing transcends tradition

Levi Duchman and Lea Hadad are both Orthodox Hasidic Jews who married in front of more than 1500 guests at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

A video of the Hasidic groom dancing joyously with his friend, Abdalla Almaazmi, along with other Muslim and Jewish men, is notable, in part, for what it symbolised, the New York Times reported.

Such religious and cultural diversity is “not typical” for a Hasidic wedding, Rabbi Duchman said.

Family and friends flew in from Belgium, the United States, Morocco and Israel, and rabbis travelled from Turkey, Iran, Singapore, Nigeria and beyond. The guest list also included prominent members of the Emirati community.

“I couldn’t stop dancing,” Hadad said. “They called me so many times to sit down and take a breather, and I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”, the New York Times reported.

Author John Steinbeck on falling in love

AP Nobel prize-winning author John Steinbeck, right, admires a prize-winning poster by his son, Thomas Steinbeck in 1963.

A letter that US author John Steinbeck wrote to his teenage son is full of fatherly advice on the greatest subject of life – falling in love.

The son of the Of Mice and Men and Grapes of Wrath author confided to his dad that he was in love for the first time.

In the two-page letter to Thomas, who was just 14, Steinbeck refuses to dismiss his eldest son’s emotions as puppy love. It is dated November 10, 1958.

The Nobel Literature Prize laureate told his son: "If you are in love – that's a good thing – that's about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don't let anyone make it small or light to you."

"If it is right, it happens – The main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away," the novelist wrote, signing his letter simply: "Love, Father."

The letter sold at auction yesterday, for about US$32,000 (NZ$57,362) AP reports.

