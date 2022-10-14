Palmerston North City Council-owned buildings declared earthquake-prone

Palmerston North City Council’s headquarters on The Square is high on the council’s list of earthquake-prone buildings to be upgraded.

Some of Palmerston North’s most significant buildings, including its city council headquarters and cultural hubs, will be sporting earthquake-prone stickers soon.

While the buildings do not meet code, the council’s building manager says they are all still safe to enter and use.

Thirteen Palmerston North City Council-owned buildings were recently added to the earthquake-prone buildings register due to falling beneath 34% of the strength required.

Some of those added would come as no surprise to the public, such as the historic Keith St power station, but others are relatively new, such as The Stomach on Lombard St.

The council’s former home, now known as Square Edge, was on the register, as well as the council’s current headquarters on The Square.

Much of Te Manawa was also added to the register, as well as The Regent Theatre on Broadway Ave.

The council was on prior alert about the need to strengthen some buildings, with councillors getting a report in 2015 about the costs.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Regent Theatre, owned by Palmerston North City Council, has been added to the earthquake-prone buildings register.

Council building manager Bryce Hosking​ said a team at council was in charge of informing building owners, including the council, about buildings it believed were potentially earthquake-prone.

It was then up to building owners – in this case, the council – to provide evidence either proving or disproving a building’s seismic rating within a year.

In this case, the council found issues at each of the buildings requiring them to be declared earthquake-prone.

Since Palmerston North is deemed to be a high-risk seismic area, the council has 15 years to bring the buildings up to standard.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Stomach on Lombard St is one of the newer Palmerston North City Council-owned buildings to be declared earthquake-prone.

In the meantime, each building will display a sticker notifying people of the earthquake-prone status, Hosking said.

The council also carried out risk assessments, finding all the buildings were still safe to use, while none had been declared dangerous, he said.

“We are comfortable they can all continue to be occupied despite being earthquake-prone.”

Murray Hills/Stuff Many of the buildings Te Manawa calls home are earthquake-prone.

None of the buildings were priority buildings – a legal term for quake-prone buildings with higher risks due to construction, location or use – but the council headquarters was top of the list for strengthening work.

“We are going to look at strengthening in the new year.”

Different buildings had different issues, with some only ending up on the list due to specific issues in specific areas, he said.

“If any one element is quake-prone, it’s the whole building that’s quake-prone.”

The approach to strengthening buildings would also depend, with heritage buildings like The Regent Theatre having special considerations, he said.

There were also strategic plans to take into account, such as the idea of turning the area around Te Manawa into a cultural and civic precinct.

Plans for upgrading would be considered as part of future long-term plans, he said.