Controversial mega-church Arise shuts doors in Auckland, starts anew

Arise Church has closed its doors in Auckland, and the Campus Pastors have resigned, following months of controversy, including allegations of racism, sexual assault and conversion therapy.

In a letter to the congregation, the Arise Board said Campus Pastors Ben and Anna Carroll have confirmed they have resigned from their roles “and will look to begin building again”.

“The Arise Board and Leadership Team have made the decision to release the Auckland congregation from Arise with the encouragement they continue to journey with Ben and Anna as they plant a new church in 2023,” the letter said.

The letter confirmed that the new church “will not be part of the same team” as Arise.

The Arise Board wrote that the mega-church is “at a season of rebuilding, healing consolidation and strengthening” and this “season” was “tailored specifically” to each of the 14 Arise Church locations throughout the country.

Luke O'Donnell/Supplied Some services at Arise Church have similarities to a rock concert.

Arise Church did not confirm whether any other locations will shut down.

Earlier this year, Arise Church launched a review into allegations made by two interns who claimed they had been “overworked, overwhelmed and taken advantage of” while working at the church.

Talking to Kiwi journalist David Farrier, several Arise Ministry School interns claimed they had to pay $2500 a year to work for the church’s leaders, and were pushed to breaking point.

“Countless stories” of exhaustion, burnout, and mental and physical breakdowns by students of the church’s Ministry School were reported.

David White/Stuff Kiwi journalist David Farrier first broke the allegations about Arise Church earlier this year.

In addition to the interns’ allegations, an external review into Arise uncovered claims of “cult-like behaviour”, racism, sexual assault and conversion therapy, made by 500 former and current members.

In total, 545 people completed submissions for the review, including from every campus across the country, past and present Ministry School students, current and former members, staff and past board members.

Pathfinding, the organisation that compiled the report, called for the church’s entire board to resign in August.

A 34-page summary of the investigation concluded it was “undeniable” there had been “significant hurts” caused to people involved with Arise and “egregious and systemic failures” in governance over many years.

It has laid bare the experiences of hundreds of people involved with the Pentecostal church, which received nearly $15m in donations last year.

A story by Newshub suggested the Carrolls’ new church will be called “Passion – AKL", but Arise Church would not confirm this to Stuff.