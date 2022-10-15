Kāinga Ora paying $33.7m for 50 Palmerston North homes to tackle waitlist pressure

Kāinga Ora has done a deal to buy houses in Palmerston North. (File pic)

The government housing provider is spending millions of dollars to buy yet-to-be-built houses in Palmerston North as it grapples with a waiting list which has grown more than 400% since 2017.

Kāinga Ora has made a deal with Soho Group to purchase 50 homes at an upcoming development at 26 North St, Palmersotn North.

Kāinga Ora regional director Graeme Broderick​ said the deal, worth $33,663,750, involved the development including two-, three- and four-bedroom homes as well as a community space.

While plans are still at a concept stage, they development will likely mirror Soho’s other work in Palmerston North, such as the Pioneer Highway housing complex.

The housing register wait list in Palmerston North has gone form 147 families in June 2018 to 762 in June 2022.

“We know that many whānau do not have a suitable place to live and this purchase is going to make all the difference to so many families,” Broderick said.

“It’s early stages of development and we are working closely with Soho Group to ensure the homes will best meet the needs of the people and families who will live there.

“These homes will go a long way in helping to address the urgent need for housing in Palmerston North.”

Letters had been delivered to neighbours informing them of the move, inviting them to a drop-in session taking place on October 19 via Zoom.

Neighbours would be kept updated as the development continued, Broderick said.

The homes are expected to be ready by the end of 2024.

The move comes on the back of Kāinga Ora buying a block of Levin land in October to build more homes in the Horowhenua town.