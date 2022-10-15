Auckland Transport to refund drivers after parking app 'server issue'

A server issue saw people using the AT Park app on Saturday unable to cancel their parking sessions, resulting in some users potentially being overcharged.

People using Auckland Transport’s Park app were temporarily unable to stop their parking sessions – potentially having to cough up more than they needed to.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Blake Crayton-Brown​ confirmed a server issue affected the app on Saturday afternoon, which “unfortunately” prevented people from stopping their sessions.

The issue was fixed within “about an hour” of teams being notified, he said.

Crayton-Brown said Auckland Transport would be issuing refunds to affected customers to ensure they were “not out of pocket as a result”.

The AT Park app enables people to pay for parking in on-street paid parking areas and Auckland Transport off-street car parks.

Stuff asked whether the refund process would be automatic, or whether motorists would be required to apply, but Auckland Transport has not responded to this point.