One person dead after 'serious crash' in Bay of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Bay of Plenty.

One person has died after a “serious crash” in Opotiki Bay of Plenty, police say.

The crash was on state highway 35, Te Kaha, and was reported to police around 4:40pm on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, police said there were serious injuries, and that helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

“The road has been closed while an investigation takes place,” police said in an updated statement.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) also attended the incident.

“At 5.19pm today, Fire and Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Te Kaha, Opotiki,” a spokesperson said.

“One fire truck attended and has since separated the scene.”

St John has confirmed they are in attendance, but were not able to give any further information.