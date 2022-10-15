One person dead following Ashburton crash

One person has died from a crash in Ashburton.

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Gardiners Road near Ashburton.

Five other occupants of the vehicle have been transported to hospital, two are in critical condition and three are in serious condition.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. The road has been closed while an investigation takes place.

Emergency services responded to the serious single-vehicle crash on Gardiners Road near Ashburton in Mid Canterbury when it was reported just after 7.30pm. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Gardiners Rd is between Rakaia and Ashburton in Mid Canterbury.