Kiwi injured in Ukraine multiple times assisting convoys 'alive only by a miracle'

A Ukrainian Kiwi man has returned home to Aotearoa to recover after being injured multiple times in Ukraine – but expects to soon head back to the war-torn country.

Vladimir Fomin, a 63-year-old Hanmer Springs man, travelled to his homeland in March, weeks after Russia invaded the country, to assist in the war effort by driving protection for humanitarian convoys.

The Kyiv-born Kiwi has lived in New Zealand for 25 years and runs an adventure tourism company in Hanmer Springs called Rock Wolf & Co.

Fomin has military experience as he was a conscript in the Soviet Union, and had specialised in disaster recovery, even working evacuating civilians from near the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

supplied/Stuff Vladimir Fomin is a 63-year-old Kiwi-Ukrainian who has been a driver in Ukraine after returning to the country to assist with the war effort.

The father of four said he would die for his country.

“I hate this war, I hate invaders and I do everything in my power to bring our victory closer and liberate the Ukrainian land.

“I simply cannot sit in warm and comfort, despite my age, especially since I can do a lot, I know how, I have experience,” he said.

So, Fomin went back to Ukraine after Russia invaded.

supplied/Stuff One of the cars Fomin was driving was shot at by a machine gun near Kyiv.

Fomin said he was was first injured in mid-March, two weeks after arriving in the country, while working out of Poland as a volunteer military driver accompanying humanitarian convoys.

“My first car with a cargo of medicine, food, clothing, was shot from behind the bushes from a machine gun on the Warsaw highway near Kyiv,” he said.

Fomin had to return to Poland for a week’s recovery, where he bought a second car.

He soon began transporting military equipment to the front line and to other military units around Ukraine, as well as transporting generators to a city on the front line in Donestk, demining equipment to Kharkiv, and hygiene items and medicine from Austria to refugees near Lviv.

Supplied/Supplied Vladimir Fomin said he broke two ribs when he accidentally drove into a ditch in Ukraine.

In early June, during bad weather and severly fatigued, he droved into a ditch and broke two ribs, he said.

But, a couple of weeks later, he was back behind the wheel with 18,000 Euros’ worth of cargo for the army.

“I averaged 150kmh to 170kmh [driving]. When necessary, I drove much faster because the guys were waiting,” he said.

That car then broke down near Kyiv, but Fomin said the car was revived later on and now “successfully dodges various flying objects in the sky” for the army.

Fomin had already bought a fourth car and had made contacts in the “intelligence and special units”.

supplied/Stuff Fomin (Right) squatting next to the New Zealand flag in Ukraine in Ukrainian army fatigues.

He said his job was then to get military items that weren’t available, to places it was impossible to get to.

“Sometimes, among other things, I had shootouts at night with bandits on the roads. The red crosses on my cars attracted them like a fresh worm lures a carp.”

Fomin also wouldn’t divulge many details about his work with Ukrainian special forces but said he had been to the war’s front line.

“I will say one thing, that it's scary, even for those who get used to war - it's still scary.”

supplied/Stuff One of the cars Fomin was driving at the Ukrainian border.

Fomin then, in mid-September, again due to fatigue and poor visibility, crashed the fourth car in an accident outside Kyiv and was taken to intensive care.

“A surgeon at a military hospital in Kyiv, after looking at my x-rays, said: ‘Light a candle in church, you are alive only by miracle.’”

He decided to come back to New Zealand to recover from his wounds, his “war syndrome”, and nervous breakdown he had suffered from the previous six months in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians had also banned him from working.

Now, Fomin said he was planning to head back to Ukraine once he has raised enough money for a fifth car.

He also wants money for winter uniforms and thermal underware to get to troops for the coming winter.

“By now, I have already collected €3000 of the necessary €20,000 to continue the work. Until our complete and final victory,” he said.

Some of Fomin’s photos and his story are set to be shared at an art exhibition and fundraiser at Christchurch’s Riccarton Centre between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday.