Decision to close university childcare leaves parents of 27 toddlers scrambling

Parents have been told by AUT university it will be closing the campus childcare, in devastating news for those who work and study in the city.

“The 16th of December is the last day, and they’ve provided us with a list of alternate centres, but all of them bar a couple have a wait list, and they have limited spaces,” PhD student and parent Courtenay Basnayake, 26, said.

“The feeling is that the decision was made before consideration of the submissions and if they really wanted to keep the centre open they could’ve.

“It’s so disappointing that it’s not seen as a valuable service. We feel really unseen.”

READ MORE:

* 'Gut-wrenching blow': AUT university plans to close childcare centre shortsighted, parents say

* The pēpī penalty: How women take a $116m hit every year from lack of access to childcare

* She works 16-hour shifts looking after the sick. Why won't anyone take care of her baby?



Students and staff at AUT university have been fighting to keep its childcare from closing, after the university told them caring for children was not a strategic priority.

A proposal to close the AUT Early Childhood Centre, cut 16 roles and leave 27 toddlers without daycare argued the facility was a “non-core activity” that wasn’t aligned with AUT’s future, and that the not-for-profit centre was a drain on resources.

Parents argued it was short-sighted and based on a decline in enrolment figures commonplace during Covid. There had been no efforts to turn this around or understand the centre’s value to women and students with babies, they said.

A total of 22 submissions were received by the review panel, including detailed plans for options to stay open. These were rejected.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Parents Courtenay Basnayake and Jackeline Palacios both have babies at AUT's Early Childhood Centre. They say its closure would have a huge impact on staff and parents, particularly women, accessing study and work.

The decision, relayed to parents on Monday, said that the pandemic had “forever changed the way in which people work” with enrolments not anticipated to reach pre-Covid levels.

It makes Auckland University of Technology the only central campus without a childcare centre.

“Despite a high level of satisfaction amongst parents currently enrolled and despite the excellent service delivered by ECC staff, the realities of the current situation are that the centre is operating below 50% and there is a consensus that there is very little likelihood of a significant and rapid turnaround,” the decision reads.

“Accordingly, the Review Panel has reluctantly formed the view that the responsible decision on current data is for the centre to be closed.”

It would offer the final three weeks fees-free.

AUT declined to provide an interview with Vice-Chancellor Damon Salesa.

In a statement, director of communications Alison Sykora said parents were important to AUT.

It provided students and staff with flexible learning and working opportunities, and generous staff parental leave.

Social media campaigns and opening the centre to members of the public had not resulted in an increase in enrolments.

It would work with the Auckland Kindergarten Association to help impacted families find alternative childcare arrangements, she said.

SUPPLIED PhD student Courtenay Basnayake with her son Zev, 18 months. She's not sure what she'll do when the childcare closes, with long waiting lists and few options near to AUT university's city campus.

The closure is part of a larger suite of job and course cuts at the university adding up to 230 planned redundancies, as it struggles with declining student numbers. Documents show it wants to save $21 million to ensure the university is “financially sustainable and also able to deliver our strategic initiatives.”

Staff at the childcare were last week advised not to speak to media.

The closure comes as a Stuff investigation reveals parents are struggling to access affordable, quality childcare nationwide. This is worse for single parents, Māori and Pasifika.

Supplied Jackeline Palacios and her son Ezra, 2. Palacios is unsure where he will go.

In a statement, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said the childcare was a private business and the Government had no control over its decisions.

“The Ministry of Education can provide advice to parents if they need help in finding alternative arrangements for their children, if the centre makes the decision to close."

Tertiary Education Union organiser Jill Jones said the decision was appalling. “It’s very, very sad, and it’s going to disproportionately disadvantage parents who want to study at AUT. It’s a real case of knowing the price of things, but not the value.

“It’s going to be a whole lot more difficult for parents, particularly women, to study now, and it was completely unnecessary to close it.”