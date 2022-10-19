Chlöe Swarbrick, Wayne Brown 'strongly agree' on returning ports to Aucklanders

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick has revealed her and new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown “strongly agree” on one thing: reclaiming the Ports of Auckland for Aucklanders.

Following Brown’s public letter demanding that car imports are shifted away from the city, the Auckland Central MP said the pair both want to “return this land to Aucklanders”.

“We are talking about 77 hectares of prime waterfront land that is currently being locked behind gates for Aucklanders... due to what is probably the most expensive car parking lot in the country,” Swarbrick told RNZ’s Morning Report on Wednesday.

She said evidence from “successive reports” showed the Ports of Auckland will “reach capacity and needs to move within the next 30 years”.

“Even the prime minister said after the upper North Island supply strategy, said it's not a matter of if, but when.”

Swarbrick admitted moving ports was “a massive practical hurdle”.

KEVIN STENT Chlöe Swarbrick and Wayne Brown “strongly agree” on reclaiming Ports of Auckland for Aucklanders.

“The work the Government is currently doing on its national freight and supply chain strategy, which we are hoping will be released in the not too distant future, will address some of those questions,” she said.

“I’m not going to pretend there is not fish hooks and challenges with any of those moves.”

The Auckland Central MP acknowledged the potential revenue loss from shutting down the car park, but said: “The Ports of Auckland have not been delivering for Aucklanders for a very long time.

“We can come to conclusion that the current utilisation of that space, particularly for that car parking is not economical,” she said.

“It can be done, it needs to be addressed. In the context of the broader port, we all know that it has to happen within the next 30 years. We have 45,000 people living in the city centre, and if we are talking about high quality of life in the context of that denser living, we need access to that land, to actually deliver a world-class city.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown published a scathing public letter on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Auckland mayor published a public letter to Ports of Auckland chairperson Jan Dawson stating that he wanted container traffic from the port moved entirely to rail “as quickly as possible”.

He wants groups such as Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and other business and community stakeholders to start working on a plan to extend public use of the waterfront wharves further east.

That would include Bledisloe Wharf, which is a main unloading point for vehicles.

Like previous calls for council agency boards to go, Brown can persuade the company to act differently but will need the support of his council to force it to happen.

Swarbrick has not yet met with Brown, but has requested a meeting with the Auckland mayor.

“[The mayor] knows what my views are and I am sure we will have a collaborative relationship, but I have made it clear I will hold Auckland Council to account,” she said.