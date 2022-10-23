The mystery of New Zealand's disappearing lake

Tucked away in the hills near Raglan, you’ll find a pristine, 1.5km-long lake – or you might not, depending on the time of year.

Aptly-named Lake Disappear is located inside a large, flat plain at the bottom of a valley, surrounded by limestone, known as a polje.

The lake is described by geologist Bruce Hayward as possibly being the country’s largest and longest polje lake.

Two million years ago, a lava flow dammed the valley where Lake Disappear lies. A stream running through the valley cut its way through underground limestone, flowing under the land and reappearing on farmland closer to the sea.

READ MORE:

* Te Anau's magical glowworm experience only accessible by boat

* West Coast: The secret spots to see before international tourists return

* The 10 unofficial natural wonders of New Zealand

* An underground fantasyland



When too much rain falls in the valley, the narrow underground stream becomes overwhelmed with water, which backs up and forms a lake. After periods of heavy rainfall, Lake Disappear can be up to 15m deep.

When weather dries up, water drains away and the valley is empty. The lake is usually full in the middle of winter, and disappears over summer.

According to Hayward, Lake Disappear isn’t the only land formation of this type in Aotearoa.

Paparoa National Park on the South Island’s West Coast is also home to a large polje and an extensive network of underground caves, which can flood from time to time.

Brook Sabin Hunt for icebergs and get a close-up view of a glacier face on an hour-long boat tour.

Places where soluble rock is eroded to create caves and sinkholes are called karst landscapes – something that Hayward is passionate about protecting.

“Karst landforms and landscape are among the most unusual, diverse and evocative on Earth,” Hayward said.

“In New Zealand, only 3% of our land area is made of such soluble rocks, and only a small portion of that has developed exquisite and complex landform shapes and underground cave systems.”

“Karst landforms took tens to hundreds of thousands of years to form, but can be damaged or destroyed forever in a geological instant.”

Johnragla/Wikipedia Commons/Supplied The lake is located atop a large polje.

The country’s most well-known karst landscapes are located around Waitomo in the North Island and around Mt Owen, Mt Arthur and Tākaka Hill in the South Island.

There are only a few other large disappearing lakes in the world – Lake Cerknica in Slovenia is similarly located atop of a polje, with its water draining into subterranean caves when the weather is dry.

Limestone karst regions of Ireland are also home to a number of seasonal bodies of water.