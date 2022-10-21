Roar-some! Digger driver turns dino printer to conjure T-Rex in backyard

Simon Clark has designed, and is in the process of building, a 3D-printed, to-scale skeleton of a T-Rex in his Cambridge shed.

The sleepy suburban streets of Leamington are the last place you would expect to find a tyrannosaurus rex skeleton.

But thanks to former digger driver turned 3D printing aficionado Simon Clark, T-Rex and the rest of the cast of Jurassic Park are back – albeit in filament form.

Clark left his job driving diggers at the end of 2018, he needed a break from long days and repetitive work.

To keep himself busy, Clark taught himself how to use virtual reality software to make another passion of his, flight simulators, more realistic.

An early adopter, Clark treated himself to an early version of the Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) system that consists of a headset and two joystick like hand controllers. It allows users like Clark to explore and interact with a three-dimensional virtual space.

At the time, there was little software available for users to bring creations to life with, until an application was released that allowed users to sculpt virtual material using their controller and create a file that could be printed by a 3D printer.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Clark in his Leamington garden with the with Penny's 26kg skulls piece.

Clark started small. Printing one-off pieces he has since given away to friends.

During the country’s first lock down as the rest of New Zealand was going for walks and spotting teddy bears, Clark was busy making his first scale dinosaur model. The T-Rex head, complete with drooling teeth, now does guard duty next to the front door.

“What I learnt with that first model is that VR lends itself really well to achieving the fine detail need for scaly creatures like dinosaurs. Animals with feathers, or fur are harder to do,” explains Clark.

Out in the garden next to a vintage rally car sits his largest print yet, Penny. At least her scale 3D skull – all 26kgs of it.

Penny, a rough model of the famous T-Rex skeleton Sue in Chicago’s Field Museum, was devised and sculpted in Shapelab VR.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Simon Clark, right, displays one of his 3D printed Velociraptor. One of his early prints.

The software allows users to place reference images, like artists impressions and photographs of dinosaur skeletons from museums overseas, around the material being sculpted, and then add or remove the virtual material using commands via their controllers.

“Think of it like lots of little lego bits”, Clark says. “You can just pull the trigger on the controller and material just materialises. It’s mesh based, so lots of little triangles make up the model in the virtual space.”

Penny consists of 11,564,000 of these individual triangles.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A mock-up of a dinosaur skull in the VR software Clark use to create his models.

Once complete, the model’s file is sent to another programme that allows him to break the models into smaller, printable piece.

Some bones, like Penny’s skull require multiple prints to complete and needed 46 hours on the printer.

Other smaller bones like the ribs take between 17 and 20 hours to complete.

Intuitive and hands-on, Clark says that his background driving diggers and earth moving machinery has been helpful in mastering sculpting in VR. “It’s quite a similar movement to controlling the joysticks on a digger.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Clark with headset on and controllers in hand.

Once fully printed, Penny the tyrannosaurus rex skeleton will tower above the neighbouring houses – standing over four meters tall and with a nose to tail length of 12m.

The finished model will be so large and complete that Clark reckons it might prove to be the largest home printed model in the world.

“There are large industrial printers, but there nothing this big that’s been printed on a single home printer. This has got to be one of the biggest.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Clark with Penny's skull and a portion of her hips outside his Leamington home.

His latest printer was a gift. Sent to him as a gift by Bambu labs, a US based firm. The new printer, which normally costs $2000, is faster and more accurate than his previous model.

“This new printers prints much smoother pieces”, he says demonstrating a freshly printed fluorescent orange part. “It’s five times faster than the old model.”

With his new printer, he aims to have the Penny’s full skeleton printed and finished by February next year

While his project has garnered international attention from the likes of the Venice Biennale, which exhibited his designs for guests to explore via VR headsets, his pet project Penny has cost a pretty penny.

“I think when it’s all said and done I’d be looking at $10,000 in materials alone – that doesn’t include my time.”

Clark, who goes by Topgunsi online, has plenty keen supporters. People on reddit and other forums online regularly donate the corn starch based filament he uses to construct the skeletons.

But for Clark this passion project goes far beyond money. “It’s just so enjoyable”, he smiles.

Clarks’s virtual reality designed, 3D printed dinosaur skeletons are so lifelike that museums and exhibition in New Zealand and across the world have approached him to have them displayed.

On October 30 Penny’s skull will be on display at MOTAT’s STEM fair.

“It’ll put a few smiles on the kids’ faces at MOTAT. A few on the adults too I reckon”, grins Clark.