One seriously injured in Whanganui crash

Detours are in place along SH3/Marybank Rd.

One person has suffered serious injuries after two vehicles collided on State Highway 3 near Whanganui.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to the crash on SH3/Marybank Rd at 1.41pm on Wednesday.

The road was blocked and traffic management was in place at Wikitoria and Warrengate roads.

One person was reported to have serious injuries and two people had moderate injuries.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended and transported two people to Whanganui Hospital – one with serious injuries and the other with moderate.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire trucks attended the scene.