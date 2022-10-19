Arrest made following Auckland foodbank burglary over the weekend

Earlier this year Dave Letele was named NZ’s Local Hero of the Year (file photo).

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested following the burglary of a foodbank in south Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Founder of Brown Buttabean Motivation and motivational speaker Dave Letele announced that his community foodshare had been broken into via a Facebook live over the weekend.

Letele’s video showed an emptied fridge, with a pile of tomatoes left on the ground. The deep freezers lining the walls were emptied.

Police have now issued an update saying a woman has been charged with burglary and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported to them on Sunday afternoon, after a staff member discovered several boxes of food were taken from the premises.

Police said they had found some of the stolen food items at the time of the woman’s arrest.

They are not ruling out any further arrests yet.