All trains in Auckland to be replaced by buses over Labour Weekend

KiwiRail chief operating officer David Gordon said the long weekend would b a good opportunity to continue work on Auckland’s rail projects (file photo).

All trains throughout the Auckland network will be replaced by buses over Labour Weekend.

From late on Friday, October 21 through to the end of Monday, October 24 KiwiRail teams will be working on trains across Tāmaki Makaurau.

This includes trains at Waitematā (Britomart), Newmarket, Westfield and Wiri Junction between Papakura and Pukekohe, and at Pukekohe Station.

A bus replacement service will be offered instead, KiwiRail said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Wayne Brown calls for 'complete change in approach' from Auckland Transport

* Protesters who glued themselves to busy motorway taking a 'breather'



KiwiRail chief operating officer David Gordon said that because train usage was lower over public holidays this would be a good opportunity to continue work on Auckland’s rail projects.

“It is challenging to get these transformative projects done on a live network with trains running day and night. We understand that halting trains will impact the city’s train users and apologise for this.

“Huge planning has gone into these three days of uninterrupted track access to ensure we make the most of every hour the network is closed for passengers,” Gordon said.

Preparatory work ahead of the Rail Network Rebuild, which was announced earlier this month, will also be carried out over Labour Weekend.

The Rail Network Rebuild will cause a series of line closures extending out more than year as a new round of track upgrade work begins.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF KiwiRail and AT representatives talk about proposed rail closures in Auckland.

The Southern and Onehunga Lines will close for three months over summer – an extension of the usual three-week summer works shutdown – while the Eastern Line will close for much of 2023.

Even with patronage down about 22% following Covid-19, the Eastern and Southern lines carried more than 560,000 passengers during July.

KiwiRail chief operating officer of rail operations Siva Sivapakkiam said KiwiRail expected the Western Line to completely reopen after Labour Weekend.

Subsidence issues were discovered earlier this month between the Avondale and Swanson stations, and a slip was found under the rail line.

“KiwiRail teams have been assessing damage at the slip site and have undertaken repairs to an overhead electrical pole and the retaining wall next to the track, as well as ensuring the track and ballast (the rocks under the track) are fit for purpose,” Sivapakkiam explained.

“Geotechnical specialists have installed ground monitoring equipment at the site, but this needs to be in place for a number of days to gather sufficient data.

“Safety has to be the priority, and we need to be sure there is no further ground movement before we reopen the track.”