The collision occurred at the intersection of Karere Rd and No 1 Line.

One person has sustained serious injuries after a crash near Palmerston North.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to the intersection of Karere Rd and No 1 Line, south of Longburn, at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Two cars were involved and one person was believed to have serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire trucks were dispatched the intersection.