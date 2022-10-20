Live: Farmers descend on cities

16:14, Oct 20 2022
Anthony Phelps/Stuff
Farmers in Marlborough take part in the nationwide Groundswell protest, gathering at Seymour Square in Blenheim on Thursday afternoon.

Follow the latest updates of the nationwide protest by Groundswell NZ.

A number of tractors were seen crossing over Auckland's Harbour Bridge, on their way to join the Groundswell NZ protest on Thursday.
David White/Stuff
