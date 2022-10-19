$16 million win for Wellington Powerball player

Just weeks after a syndicate of 24 took home the big bucks, one lucky Lotto player has become a multimillionaire.

A Wellingtonian has won $16 million in the Lotto Powerball draw on Wednesday night.

They bought their ticket on MyLotto, and are the 16th person to become a multimillionare by Powerball this year alone.

Just three weeks ago, 24 players won $23.3 million together.

One Strike player is taking home $200,000 with Strike Four, with their lucky ticket purchased at the Norfolk Street Foodmarket in Wainuiomata.

Meanwhile, 15 players won $16,682 each in the Lotto Second Division draw on Wednesday, with lucky tickets bought across the country.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.