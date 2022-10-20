Large fire at West Auckland beach sees firefighters work through night

A significant fire at Whatipu, right, was extinguished after firefighters worked through the night. (File photo)

A campground was evacuated at a West Auckland beach town after a fire the size of a couple of football fields started nearby, early on Thursday morning.

The local fire brigade were called to Whatipū by police after what appeared to be a camp fire got out of control and started burning through the shrubbery.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Rene Bullinga said there were two significant areas burning, with three appliances being called to the scene.

The Huia and Laingholm Fire Brigades had worked through the night to extinguish the fire, he said.

With the fire being at night, they didn’t leap into the fray – instead focusing on a protection exercise to keep it under control and monitor its direction, Bullinga said.

The few people who were at the campground were evacuated as a precaution, as the winds were quite strong when the brigade got there, he said.

“Be careful out there [when starting a fire] and take as much precaution as you can.”

The brigade thanked Whatipū Camp Site for the use of the site as an operations base.

NZ Police Waitematā West Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Grant Watson said they were responding to reports of two anglers who had failed to return home from their trip, when they sighted a fire at Whatipū beach.

On arrival, the police helicopter located the missing people and took them to safety, he said.

A camp site spokesperson confirmed the fire was out and that the brigade had left.

“It’s good it started raining.”