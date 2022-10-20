Graffiti artist honours mum at Taupō Street Art Festival

Tāne Lawless is working on his seventh artwork for this weekend’s Taupō Street Art Festival.

Tāne Lawless was a teenager when his mother died and more than two decades later, the Taupō artist is using spray cans and paintbrushes to honour his wildlife-worshiping mum and other beloved women in his life.

His latest public piece, commissioned for Taupō’s annual Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival this Labour Weekend, will stretch along two sections of footpath in central Taupō and pay homage to the talented female weavers in his whakapapa.

Earlier murals can be found on the walls of downtown buildings and in schools around the district, often featuring the birds his schoolteacher mum Kim Lawless taught him to appreciate.

“Even today, I think about her all the time, and she has a lot to do with my passion for nature and art,” Lawless said.

Kim Lawless was also a volunteer field researcher who monitored native bats, and was fascinated by native birds, and while Tāne was growing up, she would identify birdlife during family forays into the bush while gathering native tree bark to dye weaving fibres.

Lawless (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Pikiao) has his own wildlife monitoring company, and is also involved in voluntary pest control work.

He’s a qualified mechanic who screen prints clothing for his own urban streetwear brand Flawless Clothing and volunteers with the national bird of prey centre Wingspan.

However, his latest artwork is a traditional taniko weaving pattern, as part of a downtown transformation project for the Taupō District Council.

Krystle Rakatau/Waikato Times The Taupō-based artist takes inspiration from his late mother and wider whanau.

“This is meaningful to me. It made me think about my mum and grandmother and aunties. They were all weavers, all beautiful, passionate and humble, good leaders for their people.”

Before starting on the design, Lawless sought advice from his grandmother Matekino Lawless and aunt Christina Wirihana, both renowned weavers.

They discussed the history and cultural significance of the design and the fact the art would be painted on the ground and walked on daily like a whāriki floor mat.

“My work, it’s a connection to what they do. If you’ve ever watched weavers do what they do, it’s beautiful and I grew up being around it. I loved it.

Krystle Rakatau/Waikato Times This year Tāne Lawless has been commissioned to paint a new design on local footpaths.

“I can’t do it with flax but I can do it with paint.”

Lawless has encouraged his children Kori, 12, and Keanu, 7, to pick up brushes during the Graffiato festival and is teaching them about native flora and fauna and encouraging them to speak te reo Māori to ensure they feel that same connection with their whanau.

Lawless’ mural will be one of 10 new original artworks which will be added to the 85 murals already created over the event’s history.

Artists will be working on their creations over the long weekend in central Taupō.

For details about Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival, visit https://www.lovetaupo.com/en/events/769062.

