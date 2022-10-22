Auckland's $30m road cone army, angry commuter diagnosed with 'PTSD symptoms'

Aucklanders are seeing orange over traffic cones. So much so, Mayor-elect Wayne Brown even campaigned on getting rid of them. Jonathan Killick reports on the objects of irritation, including how many there might be, what they cost and why they’re not all bad.

An Auckland commuter says he’s been driven round the bend by road cones, to the degree it’s affected his health.

Electrician Greg Cramond commutes from Mangawhai, north of Auckland, and has to drive all across the city to jobs sites.

“It’s apocalyptic. Everywhere you go, there’s way too many traffic cones. I get that it's a safety thing, but why do they stay delaying traffic even when no-one is there doing work?”

He said he used to enjoy driving around for work, but on Sunday nights he feels a sense of dread about the next day.

“My doctor diagnosed me with PTSD-like symptoms. When I see cones I can feel the vein sticking out of my neck, and I’m at the point now where I am having to consider changing jobs.”

Cramond said tradies were having to pass the cost of traffic delays onto customers, driving up the price of services for Aucklanders.

There could also be an environmental cost.

Luke Nola & Friends Piritaha Bond of Otaki School speaks with Tim Scott, Factory manager at Matta Products about the life cycle of road cones and why there are so many in New Zealand.

Mt Wellington’s Andrea Guerrero said she had been saddened to see a tide of traffic cones washing up on the muddy banks of the Panmure Basin.

Guerrero said when she moved to the area a year ago, she had been shocked to see so many cones on the road. Friends visiting her from overseas commented that it was “excessive”.

“Even for small repair jobs, cones just seem to be dumped everywhere and nobody picks them up. Then either the wind or crazy drunk teenagers toss them in the water.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has taken aim at the orange objects in a letter to acting Auckland Transport (AT) chairman Wayne Donnelly.

Luis Nahmad/Supplied Traffic cones in Leigh marking out an unsealed patch of footpath may have been excessive.

Brown wrote it was an immediate priority that AT “cleaned up the roads by getting rid of unnecessary road cones and land closures”.

“I expect AT to take full account of the social and economic disruption of its traffic management approach, which should be risk-based and proportionate.”

Contracting firm Fulton Hogan imports around 100 tonnes of traffic cones, around 20,000 of them, each year.

Estimator Beaudene Pumipi told Stuff no-one knew exactly how many road cones there were in the country, but the industry consensus was a cone for every Kiwi.

Andrea Guerrero/Supplied A tide of traffic cones washes ashore in Panmure.

“So there would be around four million across the country and at least another million in Auckland.”

Pumipi said Fulton Hogan had also recycled 100 tonnes of old and worn-out cones into safety matting for children’s playgrounds in the last year, thanks to a new programme.

A standard 900mm road cone costs between $30 and $45, depending on how many are ordered.

They can also be rented for between $3 and $4 a day.

Based on the estimated figures, that could mean around $30 million worth of cones in Auckland at any one time.

Auckland Transport spokeswoman Natalie Polley said their contractors do not get paid by the cone, but traffic management is priced into a job.

She said the number of cones on the road was influenced by Waka Kotahi’s code of practice (CoPTTM) requirement for “safety zones” but it did not prescribe a specific number.

She said around 20% of the cones on Auckland roads were for AT projects while the remainder were for Waka Kotahi and private works.

Goff vanât Hoff/Supplied Traffic cone wonderland at Wynyard Quarter aims to help visitors "see the light" about traffic management.

Meanwhile, artist Goff van’t Hoff is trying to help Aucklanders see traffic cones in a different light with his project “road cone wonderland”.

The cones light up to disco music, even spelling the letters to the Village People’s hit “YMCA”.

They’ve previously been set up in public spaces in Wynyard Quarter, Avondale, Henderson and outside Auckland, in Hokitika.

“People can have a bike and a boogie, and get on down with their bad self to some disco tunes.”

He hopes the project will take the stigma out of traffic management: “Some people see pain when they see orange on the road, but I see the effects of someone trying to make things better.”

“Of course we all hate road cones, but it's hard to argue against protecting road workers from getting run over.”

New Zealand’s relationship with road cones also extends to daredevils developing a taste for plonking cones on top of trees and other tall objects like rugby posts.

In November 2020, a road cone placed at the top of a large pine in Auckland had to be removed over fears it was a hazard and could harm the tree.

Stuff A road cone atop of a very high tree at Muriwai Beach in Auckland.

The cone was seen by a member of the public at the top of a Norfolk Island pine tree, about 20 metres up, near the car park at Muriwai Beach.

An Auckland Council contractor was instructed to remove it – one of an estimated three such incidents a year, a spokesperson said.

In October 2015, a road cone "grew" overnight on a nearly 40-metre Norfolk pine tree in north Auckland’s Stillwater.

It joined a second cone on top of a similar tree several hundred metres away.